A handful of groups that are no friends to Republicans made a demand of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner Sunday: back off on approving Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Gardner will vote to confirm the third pick by President Trump to the high court Monday, eight days before he faces a reelection outcome against former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Barrett would fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal.
"A lot of what we've done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Sunday. "They won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come."
Gardner met one-on-one with Barrett on Sept. 29.
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett and I had a productive meeting where we discussed the proper role of the Judiciary, her record as a federal appellate judge, and her extensive academic work,” Gardner said in a statement after. “I am confident that Judge Barrett is a highly qualified jurist who has thought deeply about the Constitution, the role of precedent in judicial interpretation, and the importance of judges following the law as written rather than legislating from the bench.”
The Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountain, the Colorado AFL-CIO, and the Colorado Sierra Club said it had signatures from 17,026 people, as part of a nationwide campaign to sway determined Republicans.
Gardner's campaign had no immediate comment about the request Sunday.
Officials from the advocacy organizations said Barrett would be a bad choice for worker's rights, access to health care and climate issues, with Alexis Schwartz, the Sierra Club Colorado's political organizer calling it a "sham Supreme Court nomination.”
Michael Brune, the Sierra Club's executive director, provided a letter dated Oct. 8 that stated:
"As members for life of the highest court in the country, Supreme Court Justices have the solemn responsibility to be fair, even-handed, and uphold the sanctity of our laws and the values of our Constitution, and to keep faith with the letter and spirit of the nation’s core public health, environmental, civil rights, and labor laws.
"Barrett has failed to demonstrate these values, even outright rejecting them at times. The Supreme Court must protect the rights of women, workers, the LGBTQ community, immigrants, people of color, and other vulnerable communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.