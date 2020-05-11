Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued temporary changes to election procedures that will be in effect for the June 30 primary election and provide guidance about health protocols for all participants.
Under the new procedures, county clerks must test their poll workers with infrared thermometers prior to them reporting to voting locations. Election judges and other staff will need to wear face masks and personal protective equipment at all times, as will any observers or media present. For the latter category of people, counties must also take their temperatures if they plan to remain at a polling site for an hour or longer.
Workers must clean all voting equipment after each use. If additional public health guidelines emerge close to Election Day, counties must follow whichever directive provides the most protection. The secretary of state’s office must sign off on any changes that counties want to make for which the revised rules do not provide guidance.
The rules also establish starting dates for unaffiliated candidates to circulate petitions. Now, they may begin on June 1 and must file with election officials by July 27. In other logistical matters, tribal nations may request that counties locate a voter service and polling center within the tribe’s boundaries.
