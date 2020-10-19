Gov. Jared Polis added his name to the public officials backing Proposition 113, the ballot measure to approve a law he signed last year to award Colorado's nine Electoral College votes to the candidate supported by the most voters nationwide.
"Every Coloradan deserves to be heard when we elect a president," the Democratic governor said in a statement released by the committee backing the measure.
Democrats pushed through the decision last year, but conservative interests put it on the November ballot this year. They contend Colorado is effectively giving up its Electoral College votes to more populous states, such as Florida and California.
Democrats, however, say that by awarding all nine votes to the winner of the popular vote within Colorado, it disenfranchises those who voted in the minority in respective states, no matter how close the race is.
President Trump and President George W. Bush lost the popular vote but won because of the Electoral College driven by narrow victories in key states. That gives voters in swing states an outsized role in choosing the president, Proposition 113 supporters argue.
"I strongly believe that one person should equal one vote in every election, and whoever gets the most votes should be the president of the United States," the governor continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.