A bipartisan group of top Colorado politicians were talking up the state's voting system Thursday as ballots flow in from across the state.
The surge in turnout so far is remarkable.
The governor's office sent out a press release Thursday that included quotes from Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez and state Sen. Julie Gonzales.
“Colorado is the gold standard of safe and secure voting options,” Polis said in a statement. “Ballots were recently sent out, and whether you prefer to mail your ballot, drop it off at one of the many drop box locations around our state, or even vote in person on election day, there are many opportunities to ensure your voice is heard. No matter your party affiliation and beliefs, each person’s ability to cast their ballot is a cornerstone of our democratic republic.”
Coffman, the only Republican, is a former Colorado secretary of state who oversaw the 2008 presidential election, which he said "was secure, was safe, was transparent."
He said Coloradans this year should have the same confidence, and "that's under a Democrat secretary of state.”
The group encouraged voters to go to the Secretary of State's Office website to find a ballot dropbox location, if they don't use the mail. Click here to put in your address and see a list of available locations.
“It’s great for democracy to see so many Coloradans making their voices heard," Griswold said in the release. "Even with ballots still being mailed this week to registered voters, turnout is 24 times higher than at this point in 2016.”
Lopez, a former Denver city councilman, said city residents can be assured their vote will count, while Gonzales called now an exciting time to be a Colorado voter.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the safety, transparency, and integrity of our election system in Colorado," Gonzales said in the governor's release. "This is the time to get registered, get engaged, and make your voice heard.”
