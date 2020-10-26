Gov. Jared Polis is a pro on social media of the Trump flavor — he tweets, he posts, he shares information and hilarity.
The president's followers think the same, but on Sunday the governor straightened out the president on the science of windmills.
Polis is a foremost advocate for renewable energy. Trump has said repeatedly that the giant blades kill birds, namely American eagles.
Polis was snarky but informative.
"Under the scientific process learned by all of us in grade school, real data is collected and accurate conclusions reached through rigorous research and analysis," he wrote under a link to a Danish study that found hardly any dies get whacked by the giant blades.
"Scientifically informed conclusions are more accurate than random thoughts from some internet guy."
Some internet guy? The president?
The bird question was answered this way at a Trump rally in Colorado Springs in February:
TRUMP: "And we have ended the war on American energy. It was a war, and we’re up here and we’re doing it. We are right now energy independent, can you believe it? They want to use wind, wind, wind. Blow wind, please. Please blow. Please keep the birds away from those windmills, please. Tell those beautiful bald eagles, oh, a bald eagle. You know, if you shoot a bald eagle, they put you in jail for a long time, but the windmills knock them out like crazy. It’s true. And I think they have a rule, after a certain number are killed you have to close down the windmill until the following year. Do you believe this? Do you believe this? And they’re all made in China and in Germany, Siemans."
CROWD: Boo.
TRUMP: "And for those of you that want to hear it, when they’re making them, more stuff goes up into the air and up into the ozone, the atmosphere. More stuff is going up there, they’re making it, ay, ay, ay. And they don’t say this, but after a period of time they get tired, they get old, they get rusty, and a lot of the guys say, hey, their useful life is gone. Let’s get the hell out of here, and they’re all over the place. You look at Palm Springs, California. Take a look. Palm Springs, they’re all over the place. They’re closed, they’re rotting, they look like hell."
Point of fact: Siemens operates in 75 countries, including opening Siemens Wind Power, a turbine blade factory, in Fort Madison, Iowa, in 2007 and an assembly plant in Hutchinson, Kansas, in 2010.
Polis has set a goal to get Colorado to 100% renewable energy by 2040.
