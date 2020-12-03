Good Business Colorado, the socially conscience statewide chamber, picked up a national recognition in an online ceremony at lunchtime Thursday.
The organization was honored with a Game Changer Award for its working passing guaranteed paid sick leave at the Colorado Capitol this year.
The Washington, D.C.-based Family Values @ Work honored five individuals or organizations Thursday. The Colorado recipient was its Business Champion.
Good Business Colorado organized and trained more than 200 Colorado business to support making Colorado the 10th state to guarantee people a time off insurance program.
Senate Bill 205, called the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act, passed on the last day of the regular legislative session, June 15. The new law requires employers in Colorado to provide up to 48 hours of paid sick leave at their normal rate. Employees earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked up to 48 hours.
In Colorado November voters passed Proposition 118 to establish a paid family and medical leave to provide up to 12 weeks (up to 16 weeks in some cases) up to $1,100 per week funded through an insurance program paid for by employers and employees.
Colorado voters passed it with 57.75% in support.
She said those who worked for passage of the benefits enjoyed working with others who shared their values.
Good Business Colorado was nominated by 9to5 Colorado, an organization that advocates for working women. Executive director Andrea Chiriboga-Flor introduced Debra Brown, Good Business Colorado's executive director, to accept the national award Thursday.
"It's a little strange to be getting an award for fighting for something that is so clearly in our self-interest," she said. "Our businesses know we are only as strong as our employees are happy and healthy, and the strength of our communities overall is what helps our businesses to thrive for the long haul.
"We also know paid family and medical leave is something that's such a win-win for workers and businesses alike. When employees are able take the time they need to care for themselves and their loved ones they are more loyal, more productive and together we thrive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.