The Global Indigenous Council said Thursday it's backing wolf reintroduction in Colorado, supported by the tribal organization's existing Wolf Treaty.
"Many of this land’s first people have a symbiotic relationship with the wolf," council president Tom Rodgers said in a statement. "The wolf taught us many things, from how to survive to our societal structures, to spiritual knowledge. Like us, the wolf was removed from the land for cows and industry by slaughter and what might be termed eviction. We have an opportunity to come together to begin a healing process. Returning the wolf to these lands is part of that. We must return the balance.”
The council represents the interest of more than 200 tribes, usually on federal issues.
The question for Colorado is on the November ballot, providing a reintroduction plan that includes reimbursing livestock owners at taxpayers' expense. The measure is opposed by farming, local governments and right-leaning wildlife organizations.
Besides the Global Indigenous Council, the measure is endorsed by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association. The GIC most recently opposed the Trump administration and won the case to return Endangered Species Act protections for grizzlies in Greater Yellowstone, citing tribes’ religious freedoms and treaty rights.
“The Wolf Treaty articulates the vision that Coloradans have for a future that respects the Earth and all of her creatures,” stated Rob Edward, president of the Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund. “We look to GIC’s leadership and partnership in the months and years to come, fashioning a new vision for western Colorado’s wild places.”
The campaign committee included the names and comments of individual tribal leaders backing wolf reintroduction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.