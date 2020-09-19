Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Saturday wouldn't say whether he stood by a position he took four years ago when he argued that the president elected in November should fill a Supreme Court vacancy after a justice died 10 months before the election.

The death Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — 46 days before the Nov. 3 election — thrust Gardner and a handful of other potential GOP swing votes into the spotlight as President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell moves swiftly to replace the 87-year-old liberal icon. That's despite McConnell and other Republicans arguing in 2016 that the voters should weigh in on a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year.

In an appearance at Western Slope advocacy group Club 20's annual fall conference in Grand Junction, Gardner, who is seeking a second term, avoided directly answering a question about replacing Ginsburg during a candidate question-and-answer session.

Moderator Edie Sonn read back a March 2016 Gardner statement explaining why he agreed with McConnell's decision to block then-President Barack Obama from naming Merrick Garland as a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia, who had died a month earlier.

Said Sonn, quoting Gardner: “'Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American people deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court Justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come. That is why the next president of the United States should have the opportunity to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.'

"Do you stand by those words today?" she asked.

Gardner said he wanted to make sure the country had time for "personal reflection on this loss of an American icon," adding that it was too soon to get into the political implications of Ginsburg's death.

"I hope that before the politics begin — because there will be plenty of time for that — that we have some time for this country to reflect," he said. "There is time for debate, there is time for politics, but the time for now is to pray for the family and to make sure that we keep their — their family in our hearts and prayers as we mourn as a nation."

Earlier Saturday, Gardner's Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, told campaign volunteers that he intended to hold Gardner to his words of four years ago.

"I wish this was a moment where we could take time to mourn, but it appears Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are rushing to replace Justice Ginsburg even as we speak," Hickenlooper said during a virtual phone bank, before reciting a statement made by Gardner in 2016 that was similar to the one read by Sonn.

"We need to make sure that Sen. Gardner upholds the commitment he made four years ago," Hickenlooper said. "It’s the same circumstances, except more so. The Senate must not confirm a new justice until the American people have weighed in at the ballot box and until the president elected in November has the opportunity to make this decision."

At the same time Gardner was making a case for waiting before answering the question, Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — another GOP senator considered as vulnerable as Gardner in this year's election — issued a statement saying the Senate shouldn't vote on a Supreme Court nominee before the election.

"In order for the American people to have faith in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently – no matter which political party is in power,” Collins said.

"In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the President who is elected on November 3rd."

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Gardner's Democratic counterpart, believes the Senate should not confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election or during a lame-duck session of Congress, a spokeswoman told Colorado Politics late Friday.

Gardner's office didn't respond to multiple inquiries about his position on the Supreme Court vacancy.