Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner said Monday afternoon that he plans to vote to confirm a "qualified nominee" to the Supreme Court, ending days of speculation over his stance toward the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Gardner's announcement means it's a near certainty that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will be able to fill the seat this year, after another GOP senator whose position was unknown, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, made his position clear shortly before Gardner did the same.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Gardner said:
“When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent. I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.”
Trump has said he plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg, who died Friday, as early as this week, and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear he intends to bring the vote before the Senate quickly, possibly before the Nov. 3 election.
Gardner was considered a key swing vote to determine whether Republicans could move ahead to fill the vacancy right away or would wait until after voters had their say in November, as Gardner and other Republicans argued four years ago, when Justice Antonin Scalia died 10 months before the election.
On Saturday, Gardner didn't answer the question directly during an appearance at Club 20's fall conference in Grand Junction, instead saying the country needed time to mourn Ginsburg's death "before the politics begin."
Democrats had been pressuring Gardner to stick with the position he took in 2016 when he said "the next election is too soon and the stakes are too high" to allow President Barack Obama to name a replacement for Scalia, whose seat was filled by Trump nominee and Coloradan Neil Gorsuch 422 days after Scalia's death.
Ginsburg died 46 days before the November election.
"I wish I could say I’m shocked, but I’m not," Colorado Democratic Party chair Morgan Carroll said in an email Monday. "We knew this is what Cory Gardner would do — time and time again, Gardner has put Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump first, and this time is no exception."
Earlier Monday, Trump told Fox News Channel that Gardner was "very, very loyal to the party" and suggested that the controversy over the Supreme Court seat would help his chances of winning re-election despite consistently trailing Democrat John Hickenlooper in the polls.
Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor, tore into Gardner in a statement issued after his opponent tweeted his position.
“Hours after Donald Trump pressured him to get in line, Cory Gardner dutifully obeyed," Hickenlooper said. "In 2016, Senator Gardner set a clear standard that the people should have a voice in the selection of the next Supreme Court Justice — but now he broke it to stand with the president at the expense of Colorado, as he’s done 100% of the time.”
Democrats have been routinely calling attention to a comment Trump made alongside Gardner in February at a rally in Colorado Springs, when the president told the crowd, "You're going to help us get Cory Gardner across that line, because he's been with us 100%."
About a half hour before Gardner made his position clear, Grassley, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2016 when Republicans blocked consideration of Obama nominee Merrick Garland, said he would support efforts to replace Ginsburg as soon as possible.
“While there was ambiguity about the American people’s will for the direction of the Supreme Court in 2016 under a divided government, there is no such ambiguity in 2020," Grassley said.
This developing story has been updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.