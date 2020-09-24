President Trump sketched out a health care plan promising quality care at lower prices and greater transparency for consumers and signed an order he says will protect people with preexisting conditions Thursday.
Skeptics, however, countered that the long-awaited package amounts to little more than a wish list that won't come close to replacing the protections guaranteed by a law his administration is trying to overturn.
Still, Republicans nationwide felt the lifting of a burden, and none more so than U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who has been fending off attacks from Democrats over his repeated attempts to weaken or repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.
Gardner's campaign declined to comment on Trump's proposal after it was unveiled Thursday afternoon in a speech in Charlotte, N.C. Trump signed a pair of executive orders — one saying it's the policy of the administration to protect people with preexisting conditions and another to try to end surprise medical bills.
While Democrats and their allies scoff, Gardner has said he supports coverage for preexisting conditions.
"People like my mother who battle chronic diseases are heroes," he tweeted on Sept. 15. "I authored the bill to guarantee coverage to people with pre-existing conditions—no matter what happens to Obamacare—because some things matter more than politics."
He faces former Gov. John Hickenlooper in his bid for a second term, in a statement Thursday.
Hickenlooper's campaign pointed to his tweet on the matter.
"Surprising no one, both Cory Gardner's sham bill and Donald Trump's upcoming health care executive order won't really protect people with pre-existing conditions if they're successful in their lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act," Hickenlooper tweeted Thursday after reporters previewed what the president planned to unveil.
While still governor in 2017, Hickenlooper worked with then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican who ran for president in 2016, on a bipartisan health care plan to break the Washington gridlock. The plan was once featured on the state of Colorado's website, but has since been removed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis' administration, who has made reforming the state's health care system by addressing high cost a major part of his first-term agenda.
Kasich spoke at this year's Democratic National Convention in favor of Joe Biden.
Trump made his fifth speech in North Carolina, a key battleground state. His address came a day after Biden spoke to a summit of Black small business owners.
When Trump ran four years ago, he promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, called Obamacare, because it was advocated by President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's re-election opponent. With both the House and Senate controlled by his party the repeal failed in 2017, when three Republican senators, including the late John McCain voted against it.
Since then, the administration has tried to dismantle it in courts, including backing a lawsuit that could gut guarantees for pre-existing conditions. The case is pending before the Supreme Court, which could have as many as three of nine justices appointed by Trump, and could be decided in the weeks after the November election.
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, however, the court lost the majority it had until recently of justices who have voted to uphold the Affordable Care Act, potentially spelling its demise as early as mid-November.
Trump on the campaign trail has pledged to "always" cover pre-existing conditions. On Aug. 9 he said he would issue an executive order requiring insurers to cover pre-existing conditions, which hasn't happened and wouldn't be necessary with the Affordable Care Act in place.
Trump has repeatedly promised that he would soon be unveiling his health care plan, but until Thursday had yet to produce a proposal.
A poll released Tuesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation poll suggested only 38% of Americans think Trump has a better plan on healthcare, though 84% of Republicans might agree with the Trump's approach on health care. The same poll indicated 49% of Americans back Obamacare and 42% oppose it.
Kaiser noted that an estimated 27% of adults 18 to 64 years old have a pre-existing condition that could have led to a denial of insurance before the Affordable Care Act, while 57% of those polled said they had someone in their household with a pre-existing condition that they thought would disqualify them from insurance on the private market.
"This is going to be a more coordinated approach, so we have a better response to well, 'If you don't have Obamacare, what is your plan?'" Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana told the newspaper.
"You're going to see uniformity among all Republicans that it does cover preexisting conditions," he added.
