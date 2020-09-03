U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and former Gov. John Hickenlooper, his Democratic challenger, have agreed to take part in a televised debate on Oct. 9, the same day ballots start going out to Colorado voters, their campaigns said Thursday.
The 90-minute debate, sponsored by The Denver Post, Denver7 and Colorado Public Radio, is set to air live on all three outlets' websites. Denver7 plans to broadcast the first hour, and CPR will air the exchange in its entirety on radio stations across the state, the the media organizations said.
The debate is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. and will take place in a Denver7 studio, without an in-person audience, due to pandemic restrictions.
The candidates had previously agreed to attend an Oct. 2 debate in Pueblo, sponsored by The Pueblo Chieftain newspaper. The hour-long debate is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be held at Pueblo Community College’s Center for New Media’s studios. Organizers say it will be streamed online.
The campaigns have been wrangling over a debate schedule since May, when Gardner challenged the winner of the Democratic primary to join him at a series of five debates in September and October. After Hickenlooper won the nomination on June 30, his campaign announced the debates he'd accepted, including The Denver Post/Denver7/CPR debate, but only the Pueblo debate appeared on both candidates' lists.
This week, Gardner joined two other vulnerable Republican senators — Arizona's Martha McSally and North Carolina's Thom Tillis — calling on their Democratic challengers to agree to nationally televised debates sponsored by CNN. A Hickenlooper spokeswoman told Colorado Politics the Democrat had already declined CNN's invitation, saying they wanted instead to debate on local media outlets.
“After declining six debates, it’s about time Gov. Hickenlooper accept a debate challenge," Gardner told Colorado Politics on Thursday, through a spokeswoman. "Coloradans deserve to hear about his radical agenda and egregious ethics violations during his time as governor. I’m looking forward to facing Gov. Hickenlooper in a televised debate and I hope voters watch closely.”
Confirming the Oct. 9 debate was indeed on the books, a campaign spokeswoman noted that Hickenlooper agreed to it more than a month ago, and it was Gardner who had just signed on.
The campaigns said that negotiations were continuing on other potential debates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.