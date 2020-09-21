Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is throwing a fundraiser Monday morning featuring U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, whose name is on a list of potential Supreme Court picks released by President Donald Trump.

Cotton was one of three GOP senators — the others are Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri — added earlier this month to a roster maintained by the White House of dozens of possible Supreme Court nominees.

The list became more than academic on Friday following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death at 87 from pancreatic cancer and Trump urging Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote "without delay" on the nominee he'll likely name within days. Trump has said he plans to name a woman to the high court.

Gardner argued in 2016 that it was too close to the election to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February. He hasn't said whether he plans to go along with McConnell's intention to hold a vote on Trump's nominee.

Monday's breakfast fundraiser was set for 8 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Denver, according to an invitation obtained by our news partners at 9News, with ticket prices ranging from $500-$10,000.

According to the invitation, it's sponsored by the Gardner Victory Committee, Gardner's Project West PAC, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Colorado Republican Committee.

Running without opposition in his bid for a second term, Cotton has come under fire this year for remarks about the Founding Fathers' views of slavery and an opinion article urging Trump to "send in the troops" to quell rioting and looting associated with protests for racial justice.

State Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, the vice chair of Colorado's Black Legislative Caucus, on Saturday called on Gardner to cancel the fundraiser in an appearance on a Fox31 newscast, citing Cotton's remarks about slavery.

"I believe that he should cancel this fundraiser that he's having," Fields said, adding that she questioned why Gardner was keeping the location of the fundraiser a secret. "If you believe and endorse his opinions, say that out front."

In a July interview about The New York Times' 1619 Project — an effort to recast America's founding as the year the first enslaved Africans arrived in Virginia — Cotton said that the Founders considered slavery "the necessary evil upon which the union was built." Citing Abraham Lincoln, he added that the union was built in a way that led to slavery's "ultimate extinction."

Cotton, who called the 1619 Project "left-wing garbage" and "revisionist history at its worst," introduced legislation this summer to deny federal funding to schools that build curriculum around it.

A New York Times opinion piece Cotton wrote in June sparked another firestorm of controversy that led to the resignation of the newspaper's editorial page editor, James Bennet, the brother of Colorado's senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet.

Cotton's op-ed "Send in the Troops" argued that Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy the military to help local law enforcement deal with violent protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

Spokespeople for the Gardner campaign and the state GOP didn't respond to requests for comment about the fundraiser or Fields' remarks.

In a digital ad that ran for a week in June, Cotton vouched for Gardner's conservative credentials and took some shots at his Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

"Cory's a great senator for Colorado," Cotton says in the 30-second video attached to the ad. "He's tough on the border, he's tough on crime, and he always defends your Second Amendment rights — unlike his opponent, John Hickenlooper, who is soft on all those questions and also, is running from the law to avoid ethics charges for using state funds to fund his lavish lifestyle. So pitch in for Cory Gardner to have a great senator who obeys the law."

Contrary to Cotton's assertions, Hickenlooper never faced ethics charges for "using state funds to fund his lavish lifestyle."

The state's independent ethics commission ruled in June that Hickenlooper violated the state's gift ban twice by accepting travel on a private jet and ground transportation from the sponsors of a conference while on trips he argues were promoting the state.

The panel also handed Hickenlooper a contempt citation for spurning a subpoena to appear at a virtual hearing, though the former governor showed up the next day to testify.