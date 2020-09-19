Pressure mounted late Friday on Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to say whether he supports plans by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote before the election to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Gardner, among the most vulnerable GOP senators on the ballot this year, is one of a handful of potential swing votes who could determine when the Senate considers a nominee.

McConnell said in a statement that President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court "will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," despite McConnell's refusal to act on President Barack Obama's nominee during the 2016 election year.

ABC News reported Friday night that Trump could name a nominee within days.

Gardner said in a statement that he was praying for Ginsburg's family "with a solemn heart" and called the iconic jurist a "trailblazing leader," but Gardner's office didn't respond to repeated requests for comment on the timing to confirm a replacement.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow said he called Gardner Friday night to urge his colleague to "honor his obligation to a power higher than rank partisanship" by opposing an attempt to fill the seat before the election or during the Senate's lame-duck term.

“In the days and weeks ahead, every Senator will be called upon to uphold their oath and to show to the American people that there is honor and dignity in their service," Crow said in a statement. "Senator Gardner must commit to the people of Colorado that he will not replace Justice Ginsberg until after inauguration and to play by the rules he created."

Added Crow: "Our democracy cannot survive if we sacrifice the rule of law for political convenience.”

Gardner left no doubt where he stood in 2016, when McConnell blocked Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy created by Justice Antonin Scalia's death in February, 10 months before the election.

At the time, Gardner defended McConnell's decision to leave the vacancy open until a new president and Senate were sworn in.

“We stand at a pivotal point in our nation’s history," Gardner said in a statement, maintaining that the Obama administration was using the judiciary to push its agenda. "That is why the next president of the United States should have the opportunity to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court."

He added: "Our next election is too soon and the stakes are too high; the American people deserve a role in this process as the next Supreme Court Justice will influence the direction of this country for years to come.”

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Gardner's Democratic challenger, called on the incumbent to stand by the position he put forward in 2016.

"The Senate must not confirm a new Supreme Court Justice until after a new President is sworn in next year," Hickenlooper said in a statement. "Senator Gardner must uphold the commitment he set more than four years ago and allow the president elected in November to make this decision."

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, made a similar argument as recently as 2018, when he said if a vacancy arose in 2020, "we’ll wait for the next election." But this spring, Graham reversed himself, saying the difference was that the White House and the Senate are controlled by the same party, the Associated Press reported.

Colorado's senior senior, Democrat Michael Bennet, argued four years ago that the "plain language of the Constitution" requires the Senate to hold a vote on a nomination and pointed out that 17 Supreme Court vacancies had been filled in election years, with the most recent occurrence in 1988.

Friday night, however, a Bennet spokeswoman said the senator believes the Senate should not confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election or during a lame-duck session of Congress.

In a statement mourning Ginbsburg's passing, Democratic U.S. Sen. Diana DeGette said: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Mitch McConnell and the Republican-led Senate must wait until the next administration is sworn into office, whoever that may be, before considering a nominee to replace her.”

After calling the news of Ginsburg's death "utterly devastating," Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse tweeted a 2016 statement issued by McConnell about an hour after news broke that Scallia had died: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president."

Just hours before Ginsburg's death was reported, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, one of the few GOP senators to regularly assert independence from the Trump administration, reaffirmed her assertion she would not support efforts by Republicans to fill a court vacancy this year, citing arguments McConnell made in 2016.

"If we now say that months prior to the election is OK when nine months was not, that is a double standard, and I don’t believe we should do it," Murkowski told The Hill in August.

With a 53-47 majority in the Senate, McConnell can only afford to lose three Republicans without jeopardizing the 50 votes he'll need to advance a Trump nominee, taking Vice President Mike Pence's tie-breaking vote into account.

Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, of Arizona — like Gardner, facing a tight race in November — tweeted her support for McConnell's position Friday night.

“This U.S. Senate should vote on President Trump's next nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court,” she said.