Colorado Coming Together, the campaign to pass Amendment B on the November ballot, had an oddly timed virtual kickoff Tuesday morning most likely to show off its bipartisan support.
The question asks to repeal the Gallagher Amendment, the 1982 constitutional measure passed by voters that ensures commercial real estate carries 55% of the state's property tax burden, while residential pays 45%.
That formula, however, has set off waves of unintended consequences, especially across rural Colorado, as Front Ranch metro home prices soared.
"It strikes me that small businesses, farms and ranches are under assault right now from so many points of view, they cannot afford another property tax increase if Gallagher stays in effect," said Dick Wadhams, the former chair of the Colorado Republican Party. "This was an easy call for me."
Tuesday's call featured the four sponsors of Senate Concurrent Resolution 1, which put the question on the ballot: Reps. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo; Matt Soper, a Republican from Delta; and Sens. Jack Tate, a Republican from Centennial; and Chris Hansen, a Democrat from Denver.
Esgar chairs the Joint Budget Committee, which writes the state's spending plan for the legislature to pass and the governor to sign.
"If Gallagher isn't repealed, the state will have to backfill nearly $250 million in local cuts to K-12 funding next year," she told a collection of reporters who called in. "That means less money to important priorities like health care and money to maintain roads and highways.
"And as a resident of southern Colorado, I'm acutely aware of the additional burden Gallagher promises for our local businesses that are already struggling and the further damage it will do to budgets for our first-responders, our schools and our frontline health providers."
That money has to come from somewhere, however, as proponents pushed back on a Colorado Politics question about whether home owners would be asked to pay more, as a result of Amendment B repealing the Gallagher Amendment.
Property tax rates are expected to declined from 7.15% to 5.8% next year, because of the formula.
"Regardless of the assessment rate, we pay more in property taxes every single year," Michael Fields, the executive director of Colorado Rising State Action, told the Common Sense Institute on a panel on the amendment last Thursday.
He said property tax revenue has soared with higher values the last five years alone.
"The Gallagher repeal doesn't do anything to help businesses," Fields said, turning to the assessment rates that would be frozen by Amendment B. "There's no drop to that 29%."
Fields is chairing the committee opposing Amendment, B Keep Property Taxes Low.
Hansen said the property tax formula is a bit more complicated than that. Gallagher already triggers local floating mill levies — essentially hidden taxes — necessary partly because of a need to backfill local budgets left lean by the statewide formula.
"In many cases homeowners who think they've suddenly received a reduction are actually going to get increases in other places," he said. "It's a complicated formula, but what we're talking about with Gallagher is freezing the residential assessment rate where it is today.
"I think the voters of Colorado can understand that kind of flat, frozen rate. That's what we have in income taxes right now."
Yes on B campaign is co-chaired by retired Davita Inc. CEO Kent Thiry, who is 3-for-3 leading past Colorado ballot initiatives.
"Having a tiny reduction in your residential property taxes isn't worth much if you don't have a job, isn't worth much if you can't pay your mortgage because you don't have a job or your spouse lost a job," he said Tuesday.
Tate said taxpayers have to look farther down the road than next year's tax cycle.
"My belief is that the Gallagher Amendment has resulted in higher taxes overall," he said.
Tuesday's kickoff was awkward, given the amount of campaigning and public events on both sides, only six weeks to Election Day.
The Democratic-held House and Senate voted to refer the measure to the November ballot on June 8. Ballots will be mailed out beginning Oct. 9. The resolution passed the House 51-14 and the Senate 28-6.
