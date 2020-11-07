President Trump will "graciously concede" the 2020 election if his legal challenges in battleground states do not pan out, sources told Fox News's chief White House correspondent John Roberts.
With multiple news outlets projected former Vice President Joe Biden to be the victor on Saturday, Trump released a statement saying that the race is "far from over," alluding to legal fights and recounts that still need to play out. Biden has 290 electoral votes, 20 more than is needed to clinch the White House, as of late Saturday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. Trump has 214.
Roberts, reporting from the White House after Trump returned from a round of golf, said his sources clued him into what comes next.
The president and his team will "spend a period of time challenging what has gone on here in the last few days to ensure that there is transparency in terms of counting the votes," Roberts said. "I’m told that, you know, in addition to the president wanting to see this done, the president is really being supported and being pushed to some degree by his family who want to make sure every legal vote was counted and that no illegal votes were counted."
First, Trump's legal team plans to file multiple lawsuits on Monday, "claiming that there was not transparency in the vote-counting and that because of that, they do not know if any illegal votes got through," Roberts said.
Meanwhile, the White House has called a "lid," signaling that there will be no more public appearances by Trump for the remainder of the day.
