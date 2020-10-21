Former presidential candidates will confab on climate change and environmental justice, the campaign for John Hickenlooper said Tuesday evening.
The former Colorado governor, who is facing U.S. Sen Cory Gardner on this year's ballot, will chat with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro and other climate and environmental advocates Wednesday afternoon.
The discussion is part of a get-out-the-vote phone bank, Hickenlooper's campaign said, offering a video link to reporters.
"Hickenlooper has called for bold action to fight the climate crisis, including transitioning to 100% renewable energy as soon as possible and creating green jobs," his campaign said in its advisory. "Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by climate change and pollution, and Hickenlooper has committed to prioritizing environmental justice in policy solutions."
Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio "portrayed himself as an unapologetic liberal," the New York Times reported when he dropped out of the race in January. Hickenlooper gave up his presidential aspirations in August 2019, as Colorado Politics was first to report, and soon announced he would run for the Senate seat.
