Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is scheduled to attend a virtual fundraiser next month for U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, the Aurora Democrat seeking a second term in Colorado's suburban 6th Congressional District.
Holder, the nation's top lawyer for six years during the Obama administration, is slated to join Crow for a discussion about voting rights and the 2020 election, Crow said in a tweet.
The fundraiser is scheduled for 5:15-6 p.m. Sept. 15 and will take place on the Zoom teleconference platform. Ticket prices range from $25 to $500.
Crow, who unseated five-term Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman in 2018, faces a challenge from former Colorado GOP Chairman Steve House. (Coffman was elected mayor of Aurora last November over Omar Montgomery, who won an endorsement from Holder.)
Holder is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, a Democratic organization devoted to anti-gerrymandering lawsuits and redistricting reform in state legislatures ahead of the next round of redistricting, after the 2020 Census.
Last week, Holder told Yahoo News that he believes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should face a criminal investigation to determine whether he's violated a federal law against tampering with the mail. Holder's remarks came in response to recent reports that the Trump appointee has ordered cutbacks that could affect processing of an unprecedented number of mail ballots.
"There is clearly an indication that this is something that’s political in nature," Holder said on an Aug. 20 episode of Yahoo's Skullduggery podcast.
Added Holder: "Whether or not it has an impact on the election or not, the attempt to subvert the election is something that has to be looked at post-Jan. 20.”
