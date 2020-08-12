Two former Colorado Supreme Court justices are asking for a criminal investigation into a foundation run by wealthy Denver lawyer Bryant “Corky” Messner, a Republican candidate for the New Hampshire U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.
The complaint, filed Tuesday with Colorado's attorney general and secretary of state, alleges Messner and the Messner Foundation violated state laws by failing to register the nonprofit before raffling off several luxury vehicles and for using a 2015 fundraiser to promote Messner's Denver-based law firm instead of providing low-income students with scholarships, as it had promised.
In its first 10 years of existence, the complaint charges, Messner's nonprofit donated $50,000 for construction of a ball field to Colorado Academy, the elite private school his three sons were attending, and funded just one scholarship, to the tune of $48,000.
Mike Biundo, a senior adviser to Messner's Senate campaign, called the complaint "a political hoax with no legal basis or merit" in a statement to Colorado Politics, adding that it was "a clear attempt to obscure the good work that the Messner Foundation has done."
The complaint was signed by Mary Mullarkey, a retired chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court and former Colorado solicitor general, and Jean Dubofsky, a retired justice on the state's high court and former deputy attorney general.
Others who signed the complaint were Mullarky's husband, Tom Korson, a retired minister; former state Sen. Rollie Heath, D-Boulder, and his wife, former Boulder County Commissioner and 1990 Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Josie Heath; and Adele Phelan, a former president of the Clayton Foundation.
"The Messner Foundation and its president, Corky Messner, swindled both the underprivileged students in Colorado it was promising to help, as well as all of the people who purchased tickets for its 2015 raffle believing their money was going toward a good cause," reads the complaint, which asks officials to determine whether Messner committed charitable fraud, a felony under Colorado law.
The complaint was prompted by a recent Washington Post analysis, which awarded Messner and his foundation "Four Pinocchios" for claims that the nonprofit "selects worthy students for scholarships every year, that the goal of the foundation is to help low-income students and that the foundation was mostly funded by his own money."
University of Denver student Majarlika Diane Villaruel-Mariano is the recipient of $48,000 in scholarship funds from the Messner Foundation reported in tax filings reviewed by The Post. Messner's campaign told the newspaper that she's received additional funds not yet reported, bringing her total scholarship to about $78,000. In addition, a second student received $4,886 for the just-completed academic year and will receive continued support, the campaign said.
"Thanks to the support from the Messner Foundation, I will be the first in my family to graduate with a college degree," Villaruel-Mariano said in a statement the campaign provided. "The Messner Foundation scholarships helped cover my costs throughout my years of study, helping me achieve my career goals and realize my potential, and I am grateful to Mr. Messner for his support and guidance."
Messner, who was general counsel for Chipotle Mexican Grill during the national chain's early days in Denver, is the founder and CEO of Denver-based Messner-Reeves LLP. The law firm has grown to more than 100 attorneys and 200 employees, with offices in nine cities, Messner said.
Endorsed by President Donald Trump, Messner is one of four Republicans running in a Sept. 8 primary for the chance to challenge Shaheen, who is seeking her third term. According to recent polling, he's the front-runner in the primary but trails the popular Shaheen by nearly 20 percentage points.
Messner has owned a lake house in New Hampshire since 2007 but didn't establish residence there until 2018, and has drawn criticism from Granite Staters as a Colorado carpetbagger seeking to buy the Senate seat.
Through the end of the most recent reporting period, Messner has plowed nearly $3.9 million into his campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
