The Foothills Republican Party has raised $12,000 from among its members to put behind local candidates between now and Election Day.
That means Matthew Durkin, who's running for district attorney, will receive the organization's endorsement and $4,000 from its small donor committee. He faces Democrat Alexis King in November.
Durkin has worked in the office for five years under term-limited Pete Weir, who is supporting his candidacy.
“At this time, it is critical that we have a district attorney to represent Jefferson and Gilpin counties in the 1st Judicial District that will stand up for the rights of the individual, will provide strong effective leadership, and has the expertise and vision to earn the trust of our community," Mary Everson, who represents the committee's board, said in a statement.
The club noted that Durkin has received endorsements from law enforcement, legislors and judicial officials, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who was Durkin's boss in the attorney general's office.
“Having worked with Matthew, I know him to be someone who puts public safety over politics," Suthers, a former El Paso County district attorney and U.S. attorney for Colorado, said of the 20-year prosecutor. "He works tirelessly to achieve justice and is a man of integrity and character. I have no doubt that he will make a great district attorney.”
The club also plans to give the maximum $400 donation to each of the Republicans in seven state House races and one state Senate race: incumbent Colin Larson in House District 22; Vicki Pyne of Arvada in House District 27; Don Rosier, former Jefferson County commissioner, in House District 25; Fred Clifford in House District 23; Laurel Imer in House District 24; Pete Roybal in House District 28; Vanessa Demott in House District 29 and Lynn Gerber in Senate District 19.
The club also is backing two GOP nominees for Jefferson County commissioner, Libby Szabo and Joni Inman.
“We are pleased to support these capable and common sense candidates in advancing Republican policy solutions," stated Rick Enstrom, President of Foothills Republicans of Colorado Political Committee.
