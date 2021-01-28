Five individuals and organizations that contributed to the success of Colorado's 2020 elections will be recognized Friday by the National Association of Secretaries of State.
The five are: The League of Women Voters of Colorado; Grand County Clerk Sara Rosene; Gunnison County Clerk Kathy Simillion; Adams County Clerk Josh Zygielbaum; and Christopher Krebs, former Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency.
Krebs, the first CISA director and an appointee in the Trump administration, was fired by President Trump by tweet in November after Krebs refused to back Trump's claims of election fraud in the 2020 election.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold will present the NASS Medallion Awards to the five in a virtual ceremony Friday.
"The Colorado chapter of the League of Women Voters has worked tirelessly for years to inform and educate voters to promote civic engagement. They play an invaluable role in Colorado’s elections. I’m happy to recognize their enormous achievements while also extending my profound thanks for their hard work in making sure the elections in 2020 went so well," Griswold said in a statement.
According to that statement, the NASS Medallion Award allows individual Secretaries of State to recognize outstanding service and dedication to furthering the mission of NASS within each state. The award was created to honor individuals, groups or organizations with an established record of promoting the goals of NASS in one or more of the following areas: elections, with special emphasis on voter education and participation; civic education; service to state government, specifically as it relates to the duties of the office of the Secretary of State; a business or individual whose philanthropic contributions have significantly enhanced the quality of life in a local or regional area within a state, or within an entire state.
