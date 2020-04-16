The official results of the April 7 recall election in Elizabeth confirm that the mayor and one trustee of the Elbert County town have retained their seats.
On election night, Mayor Megan Vasquez and Trustee Tammy Payne were victorious in their recall elections by a margin of 15 and 11 votes, respectively, out of 365 cast. Upon final tally, Vasquez’s lead widened slightly to 202 voting against recall and 184 in favor, while Payne’s similarly expanded to 200-186.
A previous recall in December of two other trustees resulted in both losing their seats. We Are Not Parker, a group of Elizabeth residents pushing the recall elections, was dissatisfied with several annexations for development and increased police calls for service, proclaiming on the group’s website that “We are RURAL."
Before the election, Vasquez said that 95% of the social media posts about her had been “disrespectful, slanderous, and harassing.”
“No one ever said sitting as an elected official would be easy, and never in a million years did I imagine that I would experience a recall and national emergency in this term,” she wrote on Facebook. “It has also taught me that things are never what they seem and that every voice matters, including mine.”
A message seeking comment from We Are Not Parker went unreturned.
