Ballot Measure 2E is led by Councilwomen Amanda Sawyer and Candi CdeBaca and would give the 13-member council the authority to approve nearly a dozen mayoral cabinet appointees, along with the sheriff and fire and police chiefs. Measure 2G is carried by Councilwoman At Large Robin Kniech and would authorize the council to initiate a supplemental budget appropriation or transfer, with the mayor’s approval.