The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a “Protected Voices” initiative to provide information and guidance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence to assist political campaigns, companies, and individuals guard against election interference.
“The goal of this social media campaign is to increase the public’s awareness about threats to the upcoming election and to inform Americans about what they can do to help the FBI ensure the elections are safe and secure,” FBI’s Denver division announced on Friday. “These threats include crimes the FBI has been charged with investigating, including campaign finance crimes; voter/ballot fraud; civil rights violations; cyber threats targeting the election process; and the potential for foreign influence on the democratic process, elected officials, and institutions.”
In a series of videos posted on the FBI’s website, the bureau specifically addresses ransomware, social media literacy and virtual private networks, among other topics.
“Tactics include political advertising from foreign groups pretending to be U.S. citizens, lobbying by unregistered foreign agents, and illegal campaign contributions from foreign adversaries,” the FBI warned. The bureau also alerted the possibility of purposeful spreading of false or inconsistent information “to provoke all sides and encourage conflict.”
The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence previously found that the Russian government encouraged "extensive activity" to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, while noting that no evidence existed of changed votes or manipulated machines.
