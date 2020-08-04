Sometimes it's close in election-year politics, sometimes it's not. The latter was the case Tuesday when it came to getting a ballot initiative on expungement of eligible criminal records on the November ballot.

Proponents of Initiative 200 needed 124,632 signatures from registered voters to qualify. They got 255, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said late Tuesday afternoon.

Ballot initiatives: what's on and what's still to come As of Monday, as many as 11 ballot measures are likely to appear on the November ballot. Here's the lineup.

The measure would have set up protocols and fees for expunging records for low-level non-violent offenses and uses the proceeds to fund scholarships and life-skills training for other offenders.

Petition gatherers, across the board, where hamstrung by stay-at-home orders and general concerns about social distancing this year. Gov. Jared Polis sought to let those trying to get on the ballot this year to use mail and email, but the state Supreme Court said his executive order overstepped his constitutional limits, even in an emergency.

Colorado Supreme Court reverses Polis executive order on remote signatures on ballots The Colorado Supreme Court reversed both a lower court decision and Gov. Jared Polis' executive order allowing petition-gathering via email.

So far, only four questions have qualified, including a referendum to award the state's nine electoral college votes to the winner of the national popular vote in future elections. The statewide vote was authorized by the legislature in 2019 through Senate Bill 42.

Two others turned in their signatures before the pandemic. Initiative 76 would require at least 2% from every state Senate district to get future questions on the ballot, and Initiative 107 to reintroduce the gray wolf to Colorado.

Coloradans in November also will decide on Initiative 120 to ban abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy.