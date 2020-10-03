Tea Party Express, the nation's largest tea party political action committee, endorsed Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term on Sept. 28.
In a statement, the group's co-founder and chief strategist Sal Russo said, “Sen. Cory Gardner is a commonsense conservative with a record of reaching across the aisle to develop solutions to some of Colorado’s most pressing problems. America’s future is at stake in this crucial election year, and we need more leaders like him in Washington fighting to recharge our economy and clean up the dysfunction and corruption that permeates our nation’s capital today. Cory has been one of the most effective legislators in D.C. and has earned the respect and admiration of people across the political spectrum. Colorado needs this outstanding legislator to stay on the job."
Russo went on to praise Gardner's "bold leadership" and the fifth-generation Coloradan's familiarity with ranching and small businesses, citing his family's farm implement company on the Eastern Plains.
"In both Washington and Denver, he has fought to grow the state’s economy through lower taxes, government reforms and infrastructure improvements that allow businesses to thrive and workers to keep more of their hard-earned dollars," Russo said. "He also led the effort to relocate the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado so it could be closer to the people it regulates and issues it handles instead of being chummy with Washington insiders and bureaucrats."
The conservative also took swipes at Gardner's Democratic challenger, John Hickenlooper, maintaining the former governor portrays himself as a moderate but hews to the party line.
“Colorado has seen this before, where candidates talk a moderate game in the state, but go back to Washington and become enmeshed in adhering to the liberal line," Russo said.
Gardner also won support from the Republican Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions organization, which bestowed its formal endorsement Sept. 30.
The group requires that candidates acknowledge a federal role in reducing carbon emissions and support developing a strong clean energy industry, as well as take the lead on chime change and emissions reduction policy.
“Senator Cory Gardner has a long record of leadership in furthering advanced renewable energy technologies, protecting Colorado’s environment, and fighting to protect the state’s over 62,000 clean energy jobs,” said CRES Executive Director Heather Reams. “As a state legislator, congressman, and now as a senator, Gardner has advocated for harnessing the power of domestically-sourced clean energy, he’s worked to secure our electric grid, grow clean energy, and lower energy costs for his constituents while serving in the United States Senate.”
Gardner said he was honored to receive the group's support.
"We must continue to embrace commonsense policies that reduce emissions, combat climate change, and grow the economy simultaneously in an all-of-the-above approach,” he said in a statement.
The anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List’s Candidate Fund PAC announced its endorsement of Republican Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
“Lauren is strong, fearless and unapologetically pro-life — the embodiment of the pro-woman leadership our organization exists to promote,” said former U.S. Rep. Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List’s vice president of government affairs, in a statement.
“A business owner who has worked hard and overcome adversity, Lauren will bring the same grit and determination to the battle for life in Congress, where fresh voices like hers are needed more than ever to stand up to Pelosi Democrats’ expansive abortion agenda. Lauren has experience leading the charge to end extreme late-term abortion and will stand firm against taxpayer funding of abortion."
Musgrave, who represented Colorado' 4th Congressional District for three terms in the last decade, noted that Boebert, a first-time candidate and owner of Rifle's Shooters Grill, is a veteran grassroots volunteer, including working on a ballot initiative to end late-term abortion while she was pregnant.
Dedicated to ending abortion by supporting candidates who oppose it, SBA List counts 900,000 members nationwide.
The United Steelworkers of Colorado endorsed Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, who is running against Boebert to represent the open 3rd CD, which covers western and parts of southern Colorado, saying the former state lawmaker will be a strong voice for workers and their families.
"It has been a long time since we could sit down with our elected representative and have confidence that our needs are being heard," said USW Local 3267 President Charles Perko, in a statement. "The USW is blessed to have a number of steel-strong allies in Washington D.C., who always join our rallies, fight for our rights, and work to ensure that we can all have safe, prosperous jobs. We can’t wait to be able to count her among them."
The union has thousands of members in Colorado, including in Pueblo, nicknamed the City of Steel and the largest municipality in the 3rd CD. It has endorsed Republicans and Democrats in past elections, a spokesman said.
“Pueblo steel built the West," Mitsch Bush said in a statement. "It wasn’t until my mother joined a union that my family experienced financial stability for the first time. I’m running for Congress to create good-paying jobs for Coloradans, and I will work closely with steelworkers and all unions to do just that."
The United Food And Commercial Workers Union Local 7, which represents more than 27,000 workers in Colorado and Wyoming, formally endorsed Hickenlooper on Sept. 23.
Kim Cordova, president of the union's local, said in a statement: "This year, over 20,000 (of) Local 7’s members were deemed ‘essential workers’ by the government, and as such, risked their lives daily as they cared for hospital patients, processed meat on crowded plant lines and restocked shelves for anxious customers at Colorado’s grocery stores." She added that more than 300 of Local 7's members contracted the new coronavirus and nine of them died.
Said Cordova: “Gov. John Hickenlooper is a long-time ally of working people, and has a track record of getting things done for all Coloradans, not just those at the top. We know he will deliver on the issues that our members and working families care about: jobs, worker safety, fair wages, and affordable health care." She added that the union was proud to stand with other labor organizations that have endorsed Hickenlooper's bid.
“These essential workers have stepped up and gone above and beyond to deliver for our country and keep us all fed," Hickenlooper said in a statement. "We need to be doing everything we can to protect them during and after COVID-19 by securing better wages and benefits. In the Senate, I promise to fight side by side with the UFCW to advance the rights of essential workers, and together we will recover from this pandemic stronger than ever.”
Democratic district attorney candidate Amy Padden, running for an open seat in the 18th Judicial District, has won endorsements from Gov. Jared Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser and State Treasurer Dave Young.
The judicial district is the largest in the state, covering Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln and Elbert counties. Its current top prosecutor, Republican George Brauchler, is facing term limits.
Padden is facing Republican John Kellner, the 18th JD's chief deputy district attorney. She is currently a deputy district attorney in the 11th Judicial District, which includes Fremont, Chaffee, Park and Custer counties, and has experience as a state and federal prosecutor.
“The 18th Judicial District is in need of true criminal justice reform and new leadership, and Amy is the right woman to lead that office in a new direction," said Polis. "I've seen Amy's passion for addressing inequities and injustices over the past several years, and now is the time to elect her as district attorney.”
Calling her "a fighter," Weiser said: “Amy Padden's life work reflects a deep commitment to public service and justice. As the next district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, she will spur innovative reforms and improvements to our criminal justice system and advocate for victims. She's a fighter and will work tirelessly to engage and support all communities.”
“I am confident that Amy will be responsible with the public’s tax dollars for Arapahoe, Douglas, Lincoln, and Elbert counties, finding innovative and cost-effective ways to fight crime, ensure justice, and make our communities safer," Young said.
“As your district attorney, my first and last job is to keep you and your family safe," Padden said. "I will prioritize violent crime, stand with victims and ensure vulnerable members of our society are protected.”
