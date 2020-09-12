Six scientists at the University of Colorado in Boulder are among the 81 Nobel Prize winners who endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, citing the former vice president's "deep appreciation for using science to find solutions to America's ailments."
"At no time in our nation’s history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy," the Nobel laureates said in an open letter released Sept. 2.
"During his long record of public service, Joe Biden has consistently demonstrated his willingness to listen to experts, his understanding of the value of international collaboration in research, and his respect for the contribution that immigrants make to the intellectual life of our country."
The group of endorsers include winners of the Nobel Prize for physics, chemistry and medicine.
The six Coloradans who signed on to the letter are Nobel laureates in Chemistry Sidney Altman and Thomas R. Cech, who won in 1989; Physics Nobelists Herbert Kroemer in 2000, John L. Hall in 2005 and David J. Wineland in 2012; and 2006 laureate in Medicine Craig Mello.
CU-Boulder counts a dozen Nobel winners on its faculty, including two winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, Muhammad Yunus, a 2006 recipient, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a 2011 co-recipient.
In 2016, 70 Nobel laureates endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and 76 of the prize winners endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, according to The Hill.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, pegging the Colorado Springs Republican as a supporter of policies that advance growth, create jobs and promote fiscal responsibility.
The Chamber, which represents more than 3 million businesses and organizations nationwide, bestowed its annual Spirit of Enterprise award on Lamborn in June. The Chamber said Lamborn scored 80% on its legislative scorecard for 2019, which measures voting for business priorities as well as leadership and bipartisanship.
"In these uncertain times with daunting economic and social challenges facing our nation, it is imperative that leaders in Washington focus on propelling American businesses forward to create jobs and economic growth from California to Maine,” said Chamber CEO Thomas J. Donohue, in a statement. “As we rebuild our economy, legislators must lead by pursuing bipartisan solutions that create jobs and promote a free enterprise system.”
The Lamborn campaign has this to say about the endorsement: "In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation."
Lamborn, who is seeking his eighth term in Congress, is facing a challenge from Democrat Jillian Freeland.
The American Federation of Teachers endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper, saying the former two-term governor has a record of supporting educators and working families in Colorado.
The teachers union lauded Hickenlooper's efforts to listen to teachers and parents as schools head back into session amid the COVID pandemic.
“Under President Trump, Betsy DeVos, and Sen. Gardner, Washington is not working for Colorado teachers — we need a change.” said AFT Colorado Executive VP and COPE Chair Bernadette Jiron in a statement.
“We’re proud to support John Hickenlooper, a proven leader who cares about Colorado families and will stand up for educators in the Senate. John understands that teachers and students cannot be bargaining chips in Washington’s political games, and he’ll fight to get schools the resources they need so that every child has access to a high quality public education.”
Hickenlooper is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who is seeking a second term.
Said Hickenlooper: “Every person in America has the right to a quality education, and we need to support our educators and schools to make that aspiration a reality. COVID-19 has brought to the forefront challenges that have long existed in our education system, but rather than addressing those issues, the Senate took a month-long vacation. It’s clear we need to change Washington, and I’m excited to work with the AFT to make that happen.”
Run for Something, an organization that recruits and supports first-time Democratic candidates, is endorsing legislative candidate David Ortiz, running for the House District 38 seat in Arapahoe County held by Republican state Rep. Richard Champion.
"The importance of down-ballot elections in 2020 is crucial," Run for Something said in a Sept. 2 Medium post listing its latest round of endorsements. "Our communities are under siege, and conservative legislators — at every level of government — continue to push regressive and dangerous policies. It is going to take strong, dedicated progressives in state capitols and city councils to make sure our rights and lives are protected. Lucky for us, the candidates we’ve endorsed today are ready and willing to do the hard work."
Ortiz, a third-generation service member on his father's side and first-generation American on his mother's side, flew helicopters in the Army and survived a crash while deployed in Afghanistan that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
"Because he had access to quality and affordable healthcare, David regained his independence and continued serving in the nonprofit space and as a lobbyist for veterans at the State Capitol in Denver," RFS said in its endorsement. "Colorado as a state and the US as a nation are going through difficult times and we need leaders that have lived through injustices and struggles. We need leaders like David that know how to tenaciously fight and empower a community so together we emerge stronger and more united."
