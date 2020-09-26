Colorado's two leading teachers unions, the Colorado Education Association and the Colorado chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Diane Mitsch Bush on Sept. 24, citing her record on education in the state legislature and as a county commissioner.
The endorsement comes on the heels of a virtual roundtable held Sept. 19 with educators by Mitsch Bush, who is running against Republican Lauren Boebert, discussing topics that included increasing broadband access in the sprawling, largely rural 3rd Congressional District.
“Diane has fought for our public schools as a county commissioner and in the state House, and she’ll keep fighting for us in Washington,” said Allie Leyba, AFT Colorado State Federation president, in a statement. “We need a congresswoman that will stand up to special interests for our students and teachers—and that congresswoman will be Diane.”
Said Amie Baca-Oehlert, a high school counselor and president of the Colorado Education Association, in a statement: “Our members are excited to be on Diane’s team in this election. She’ll work hard to get our schools the federal funding they deserve and the 21st century tools our teachers and students need to thrive — like reliable broadband access."
Mitsch Bush said she was proud to have the unions' support, adding, “Congress isn’t working for our teachers. The one-size-fits all approach at the federal level simply isn’t cutting it.”
Sheriff Tony Spurlock, the Douglas County Republican, endorsed Democratic District 2 county commissioner candidate Lisa Neal-Graves, on Sept. 21, saying the business executive and lawyer "whole-heartedly and genuinely supports law enforcement.”
Added Spurlock in an endorsement letter: “I trust that with Lisa’s legal background and vast business experience she will advocate on behalf of the superior law enforcement services provided throughout Douglas County. Lisa is committed to putting public safety interests in Douglas County above partisan politics."
Neal-Graves is running against Republican George Teal for the open seat in the heavily Republican county.
In an interview with Colorado Community Media, Spurlock blasted Teal, saying he doesn't think the Republican supports law enforcement. “I think he is dangerous for Douglas County,” Spurlock said.
A spokesman for Teal's campaign dismissed Spurlock's endorsement, saying it doesn't "carry much water in Douglas County.”
Neal-Graves said in a statement that she's eager to showcase Douglas County programs as standards for the state. “From our Community Response Team to our In-House Mental Health Wellness Program, Douglas County is already a leader on a statewide level, and there’s more work to be done."
The district includes Castle Rock, Castle Pines and surrounding environs. Commissioners run from designated districts but are elected county-wide in Douglas County.
The Progressive Turnout Project, a Democratic organization that works to boost voter turnout, included Mitsch Bush and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper in its final list of endorsed candidates released on Sept. 10. Hickenlooper is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term.
"Our endorsed candidates are the frontline leaders who are going to flip the Senate, keep and expand our House majority, and stand with Joe Biden when he’s elected president," said Morgan, the organization's executive director, in a statement accompanying the announcement.
"They are going to govern competently. They are going to take racial and economic justice seriously. They are going to make healthcare and education more affordable and more accessible for millions of Americans. They are going to fight for every American’s right to vote."
He added that the group is reaching millions of potential voters nationwide, as well as helping fund and train campaign workers for endorsed candidates.
The NRDC Action Fund, a national environmental advocacy organization, endorsed Hickenlooper among a group of roughly a dozen House and Senate hopefuls it added to its roster of candidates it's supporting this month.
“Environmental champions are in competitive races for Congress this cycle in more places than ever before," said Kevin S. Curtis, the fund's executive director. "We are proud to support this diverse slate of endorsees, who are demonstrating that a pro-climate, pro-clean energy message is smart politics everywhere.”
“I’m honored to have earned the endorsement from NRDC Action Fund, a group with a long history of fighting for Colorado’s clean air and water,” Hickenlooper said. “We need to do everything we can to fight the climate crisis and undo the Trump administration's attacks on our natural resources. While Sen. Gardner uses a phony environmental group to trick voters about his record of siding with Trump and corporate polluters as they roll back protections for our public lands, our campaign has the support of groups like NRDC Action Fund, the Sierra Club, and the League of Conservation Voters that know Senator Gardner is no friend to Colorado’s great outdoors.”
The fund's PAC is also supporting an online platform for environmentally oriented donors, which a spokesperson said has raised more than $2 million for candidates it supports so far this cycle.
In an unusual move, Colorado Black Women for Political Action announced on Sept. 18 that the group is endorsing the Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
While the nonpartisan group doesn't ordinarily weigh in on presidential races, the group said in a release that it decided to this election.
"Never before have we seen such blatant disregard for our Constitution and our country’s norms. Moreover, never before in living memory have we seen absolute denial of facts. The fact that systemic racism exists, that climate change is real, that masks save lives, and that there are NOT fine people on both sides!" the group said in a release.
The group pointed to Biden's work supporting the Violence Against Women Act and the Affordable Care Act. They also cheered the former vice president's pick of Harris, the first Black woman to land on a national ticket as proof of Biden's "confidence in his own knowledge, his acknowledgment that Black women have everything necessary to lead this country, and his willingness to have someone just as smart in the room with him."
During his visit to the Eastern Plains on Sept. 11, Gov. Jared Polis met with and endorsed fellow Democrat Ike McCorkle, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Ken Buck in the heavily Republican 4th Congressional District. Buck also serves as chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.
"We need leaders who will shake up the status quo in Congress and push forward on our nation's toughest challenges. Ike McCorkle, a U.S. Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient, has what it takes," Polis said in a statement. "He will bring Coloradan pragmatism to Washington, building real solutions that make a difference for families here at home. Colorado wins when we elect bold, authentic leaders like Ike, who dream, dare, and do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.