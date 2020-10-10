Colorado's newspapers have been weighing in on key races as ballots are set to start landing in voters' mailboxes.
The Denver Post endorsed U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, the Aurora Democrat seeking a second term in the suburban 6th Congressional District, in a Sept. 20 editorial.
Noting that the paper gave its endorsement in 2018 to U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman — the Republican incumbent Crow unseated — the Post editorial board said it "found it hard to envision a more dedicated public servant than Coffman," adding that they "liked the way Coffman stood up to his own party, especially when it came to pushing back against President Donald Trump."
Happily, the editorial board said, Crow has turned out to be "just as hardworking and effective as Coffman," adding, "He has proven not to be a hyper-partisan individual, and in terms of pushing back against Trump's corruption, well, Crow was one of a handful of representatives to present the compelling case for impeachment to the U.S. Senate."
Crow is facing a challenge from former Colorado GOP Chairman Steve House.
The Post credits Crow for passing three bills that were absorbed into larger legislation through the Republican-controlled Senate — "no small feat" in the capital's partisan atmosphere.
The endorsement lauds Crow for strong work on the intersection of defense and climate change, health care and gun safety. His prominent role prosecuting the impeachment case against Trump also gets a nod.
"Crow is a lawmaker with good ideas and follow-through," The Post says. "We need men and women like Crow in Congress."
The Aurora-based Sentinel also endorsed Democrat Jason Crow in an Oct. 8 editorial.
"Despite this being Crow’s first term in Congress, he has demonstrated impressive breadth and discipline to tackle a wide variety of issues, and he has remained highly engaged with his constituents," the paper's editorial board wrote.
The paper praises House as "an insightful, affable student of Colorado politics" with a history of offering "heart-felt compassion to the Aurora region’s vastly diverse community."
Colorado's Republicans could learn a thing or two from House, the Sentinel says, though the candidate's unwavering loyalty to Trump sinks his standing in the paper's eyes.
"If ever there were a time for country over party, this is that time," the editorial board wrote. "Crow has repeatedly shown he values his independence, and that’s a crucial asset to his constituents. Re-elect Jason Crow."
The Denver Post also threw its endorsement behind Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker making a second run at the 3rd Congressional District seat, in a Sept. 27 editorial.
She's facing restaurant owner and gun-rights advocate Lauren Boebert for the open seat after Boebert defeated five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June Republican primary.
"We think Mitsch Bush will be an excellent representative for Congressional District 3. She is ready and willing to listen to her constituents — be they Democrats, Republicans or independents — and she is transparent and open about her decision-making process," the Post wrote.
The editorial board says Boebert is something of a mystery, in part because the candidate didn't participate in a videoconference meeting with Post, deciding to instead "focus on media in her district."
"Elected officials work for the people," the Post wrote. "Part of representatives' jobs is to explain to voters how they voted and why. If Boebert won't answer tough questions now, we are skeptical she'll be accessible to the public as an elected official."
The Post said Mitsch Bush, a former county commissioner, had thoughtful positions on pressing questions, including the Jordan Cove natural gas project and fixing the health care system.
"We think Mitsch Bush has a good vision for Western Colorado — one that is centered on protecting and expanding public lands to promote an outdoor recreation-centered economy," the paper said. "She will represent their interests well in Congress, and when it comes to the national issues that affect us all, Mitsch Bush will be a leader."
