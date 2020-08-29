The local chapter of Laborers’ International Union Of North America, the union representing construction workers, known as LIUNA, endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper on Aug. 25, saying the former governor will be a fighter for Colorado's working families.
“In this time of crisis, John Hickenlooper is the right person to send to Washington to fight for Colorado workers,” said Anthony Trujillo, LIUNA Local 720 business manager, in a statement. “Senator Cory Gardner has failed Colorado’s working families, instead siding with Washington special interests and wealthy corporations. It’s time for a change. We’re proud to back John Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate — he will help us build back from the Coronavirus pandemic by investing in our infrastructure, work to pass comprehensive immigration reform, and stand up for Colorado’s workers.”
The union represents around 420,000 workers nationwide in the skilled construction, energy and health care fields.
Hickenlooper, who is seeking to deny Gardner a second term, said in a statement that he was honored to have the group's support.
“After COVID, the only way we are going to build back stronger than ever is by building an economy that works for everyone, not just for those at the top. Working families are struggling, and Washington is failing them. It’s time for a change in leadership, and I look forward to being part of that change to create opportunities and protect workers.”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser endorsed Democrat Chris Kolker in the race for the open Senate District 27 seat in Arapahoe County.
"Chris Kolker is dedicated to serving his community and will be a valuable voice in the General Assembly,” Weiser said in a statement. “When it comes to fighting for educational opportunities, his expertise and passion will be an asset to our state. I am honored to support him."
Kolker, a certified financial planner and former high school teacher, is facing Republican nominee Suzanne Staiert, a former Littleton city attorney and deputy secretary of state. The district is represented by term-limited state Sen. Jack Tate, who isn't seeking another term.
Kolker has already been endorsed by Gov. Jared Polis, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, House Speaker KC Becker, state Sen. Julie Gonzales and Denver Public Schools director Tay Anderson.
Three of the four sheriffs elected in counties with the 11th Judicial District have endorsed District Attorney Kaitlin Turner, the Democrat who was appointed to fill the office last summer following the Republican DA's resignation.
Turner, a former Cañon City councilwoman, is running against former two-term district attorney Thom LeDoux, who previously held the post from 2009 to 2017 and served as assistant district attorney under Molly Chilson since leaving office. The judicial district covers Fremont, Chaffee, Custer and Park counties.
Sheriffs Shannon Byerly of Custer County, Allen Cooper of Fremont County and Tom McGraw of Park County said in a letter of support that they have "experienced a significant change in the operations of the District Attorney's Office" since Turner took over, including "more positive communications" between their offices, "more professionalism from the office and her staff" and a fewer reduce charges in serious cases. In addition, the sheriffs wrote, "we have experienced a level of candor and personal integrity that is refreshing."
