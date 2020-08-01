Leading organizations on the left and right are throwing their support behind Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush and Republican Lauren Boebert, the nominees in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
This week, Boebert, who ousted five-term incumbent Scott Tipton in the June 30 primary, won nods from Tea Party Express and the economic conservatives at Club for Growth PAC, while Mitsch Bush received stamps of approval from the League of Conservation Voters and Giffords, one of the nation's top gun violence prevention groups.
“We are excited to endorse conservative champion Lauren Boebert and congratulate her on her hard-fought, upset primary victory," said Tea Party Express co-founder and chief strategist Sal Russo in a statement on July 30. "We encourage all conservatives to come together and support her Tea Party message of limited government, individual liberty and dedication to the United State Constitution."
He added: "Whether it’s government-run healthcare, the Green New Deal, or defunding the police, their embrace of socialist, big-government ideas endangers the freedoms we Americans cherish. We must elect staunch conservatives willing to stand up against the liberal elitists who think they know what’s best for all of us. Lauren Boebert will fight alongside President Trump and conservatives in Congress to further reduce the taxes and regulations that hamper our economic growth and protect our liberties."
The group, formed a decade ago when the anti-establishment Tea Party was ascendent in the Republican Party, included statements of support for Boebert from local grassroots activists with its endorsement.
Randy Fisher of Delta said in a statement that he was "glad to associate" with Boebert because she supports "Term Limits, 2A Gun Rights, Home School Freedom, PRO-LIFE, Small Business Ownership and is against wolf release in Colorado."
“I support Lauren Boebert because she's not afraid to stand for her Christian values and the sanctity of life," said Pete Miller, adding that his wife hasn't voted in 51 years "but Lauren got her vote for the very first time because of Lauren's faith and love of family.”
In a July 28 tweet, Club for Growth said it was endorsing the young restaurant owner and gun-rights activist.
"Boebert already shocked the Establishment in winning the primary against an incumbent. She will be a conservative firebrand in Washington who fights for freedom and pro-growth policies," the anti-tax organization said.
Across the aisle, the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund announced its endorsement of Mitsch Bush on July 23.
“Diane Mitsch Bush believes in science and understands the devastating impacts the climate crisis is already having on Colorado’s communities and natural places,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, the fund's senior vice president of government affairs, in a statement. “All Coloradans deserve a representative who will fight to expand equitable environmental protections rather than dismantle them, which is why we’re thrilled to support her campaign for Congress.”
Conservation Colorado Executive Director Kelly Nordini noted that Mitsch Bush, a former county commissioner and state lawmaker, held a 100% lifetime score from the environmental organization and was named its 2017 legislator of the year.
“We know she will continue to shape priorities based on her constituents’ interests and not special interests or corporate polluters and fight for safer and healthier communities in Congress," Nordini said.
Giffords PAC, the political action committee founded by former Arizona congresswoman and shooting survivor Gabrielle Giffords endorsed Mitsch Bush on July 24 among a group of congressional candidates it said have "made gun safety a major tenant of their groundbreaking campaigns."
“These candidates are ready to make history by bringing new voices to the halls of power," said Giffords. "From coast to coast, they have the courage and ideas needed to grow our gun safety majority in the House of Representatives. Each has proven they have what it takes to fight the gun lobby and deliver for their communities who want to see progress in the fight to save lives. Giffords is proud to endorse today’s candidates and to work with them to end gun violence in America.”
The organization pointed to Mitsch Bush's record in office, saying it "exemplifies her dedication to preventing senseless acts of gun violence.
"During her time in the Colorado House, Diane supported legislation to implement universal background checks and limit magazine capacity. Diane also supports various other gun safety measures, including closing the boyfriend loophole and enacting extreme risk laws. Diane Mitsch Bush has a proven history of prioritizing her community’s safety and can be trusted to do the same for Colorado’s Third Congressional District."
Among the other recent endorsements announcements:
• Cobalt Advocates, the Colorado-based abortion rights organization, formally endorsed U.S. Rep. Jason Crow on July 23, adding the Aurora Democrat to a growing list of its approved candidates.
"Rep. Jason Crow’s win in 2018, flipping this seat from an anti-choice congressman to one who represents our pro-choice Colorado values, was a huge victory,” said Cobalt President Karen Middleton.
“We are proud to endorse Rep Jason Crow because of his strong commitment to reproductive rights and abortion access, and his authentic servant leadership in challenging times. We were thrilled to help elect him the first time and it’s a priority for us to see him re-elected in 2020. And we look forward to working with him in the next Congress to advance pro-active reproductive rights legislation.”
