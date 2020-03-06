Thousands of Democrats and Republicans will convene at precinct caucuses across the state Saturday in schools, libraries and community centers to kick off the process of sending candidates to the June primary ballot.
Record numbers of Colorado voters turned out for Tuesday's presidential primary, but caucuses are still the grassroots route to the ballot for non-presidential candidates for local and federal offices.
Candidates and officials with both parties say they have no idea what the attendance might be, since caucuses haven't ever been held on a Saturday, and many voters believe they've already had their say in the primary.
Republicans convene at 10 a.m., and Democrats will meet at 2 p.m. Both parties suggest voters arrive 30 minutes early to check in.
Unaffiliated voters could cast ballots in the presidential primary, but only Democrats and Republicans who have been registered with their party since Feb. 14 can participate in caucuses. New this year, Coloradans who are 17 but will turn 18 by Election Day can participate if they are pre-registered with either party.
Both parties will conduct similar nuts-and-bolts political business, but the main event will be on the Democratic side, where caucus-goers weigh in for the first time on a sprawling field of U.S. Senate candidates hoping to challenge Republican Cory Gardner.
The Democrats plan to conduct a preference poll to gauge support for five of the nine Democratic Senate candidates, initiating a complicated, six-week process that will culminate at the party's state assembly.
Senate candidates pursuing the caucus-assembly route are John Hickenlooper, Andrew Romanoff, Stephany Rose Spaulding, Erik Underwood and Trish Zornio.
The party plans to report preference poll results by Saturday night, giving the first glimpse of the candidates' strengths after more than a year of vigorous campaigning by many of the hopefuls.
Candidates who receive at least 30% support at the April 18 state assembly in Denver will qualify for the ballot.
Four other Democratic Senate candidates are gathering signatures to petition their way onto the ballot: Diana Bray, Lorena Garcia, David Goldfischer, and Michelle Ferrigno Warren.
They have until March 17 to submit 10,500 valid signatures. Hickenlooper and Underwood are taking both routes.
Republicans don't have a contested race at the top of the ticket, but a couple of congressional primaries should draw voter interest.
In the Western Slope-based 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton is facing a challenge from gun-rights activist Lauren Boebert. And in the Aurora-based 6th Congressional District, several candidates are running for the chance to challenge Democrat Jason Crow — former state GOP chairman Steve House, perennial candidate Casper Stockham and newcomer Ryan Gonzalez.
Voters should check their voter registration and make sure they're attending the right caucus based on their home address. Find precincts at GoVoteColorado.com.
Republicans can determine the location for their caucuses at caucus.cologop.org, and Democrats can find theirs at coloradodems.org/2020-caucus-locations.
Both parties will designate precinct leaders, pick delegates to advance to assemblies and conventions at the county, district and state levels, and gather names of potential election judges. In addition, caucuses are where the process to elect delegates to the Democratic and Republican national conventions starts. There should also be vigorous discussion about proposed resolutions that could become part of each party's platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.