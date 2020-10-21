The Crossley Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Denver will host a online conversation with three top Colorado political analysts Wednesday afternoon at 3 via Zoom.
Professor and longtime pollster Floyd Ciruli and the panel as they provide their opinions on the state of the election and what to expert in the final days.
The panel is:
- Dick Wadhams, former state Republican Party chair, political consultant, CBS4 commentator and a Denver Post columnist.
- Sheila MacDonald, veteran consultant to leading Democratic campaigns and numerous local and statewide ballot issues.
- Joey Bunch, columnist, senior writer and deputy managing editor of Colorado Politics.
Ciruli and the panel will discuss the competitive races in Colorado — for president, U.S. Senate, seven congressional seats and state legislature, as well as a bushel of ballot issues.
Voters will decide on a repeal of the Gallagher Amendment (after the previous failed attempts), a 22-week abortion ban, wolf reintroduction, an income tax cut, a tax hike on nicotine and pledging the state's nine Electoral College votes to the candidate picked by the most voters statewide.
Register for the Zoom program by clicking here.
