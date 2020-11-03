Of the 103 judges on the ballot across the Colorado, voters decided against retaining only one, and returned to office the other judge who received an unfavorable job review.
Unofficial results showed District Court Judge Tomee Crespin losing her seat as of 9:35 p.m., with 55% of voters in the 17th Judicial District casting ballots against her retention. Crespin was one of two judges to receive a recommendation of "does not meet performance standards" from the citizen-led commissions that evaluate judges' performance.
Crespin, a 2016 appointee of Gov. John Hickenlooper, handles criminal cases in Adams and Broomfield counties. Her performance commission found her demeanor to be lacking, writing that she "did not treat those appearing before her with respect."
An investigation from Colorado Politics and MetroWest Newspapers discovered Crespin's supporters staged an unusual intervention over the summer, taking issue with what they viewed as an inexplicable and politically-motivated review. Crespin, who filled the seat of another judge whom voters rejected in 2016, said that as a Latina, "I’ve experienced racist, demeaning, unfair and disrespectful behavior in life, that’s not how I treat people."
The other jurist who did not meet performance standards was Sedgwick County Judge James Craig Dolezal. Dolezal was a 2017 Hickenlooper appointee who, as a semi-retired financial advisor, had no formal legal training. His performance commission found him to be "kind, fair, and even," and he had received mentoring during his time on the bench. However, commissioners were concerned about the pace of his progress. They broadly referred to his legal knowledge and communication as "areas of greatest concern."
With all votes counted, Dolezal kept his seat with 60% support from voters.
Reached on Tuesday night, Dolezal said there are no attorneys in his county, and the hurdle for retention was that "the standards that have been set are for anybody that actually has gone to law school."
"It's a part-time job. It's eight to 10 hours a week," he said. "I don't want to make a bad light on the district. If it comes to a point where I'm not doing what's necessary and there's maybe a decline in the serving of justice, then I will take it upon myself to resign. But at this point in time, I don't think I got a fair evaluation, so it was my right and opportunity to move forward and I did."
Although Sedgwick County voters gave Dolezal a full four-year term, he said he will reach the mandatory retirement age for judges within two years.
Voters statewide also opted by a wide margin to retain Court of Appeals Judge Craig R. Welling, despite a tiny but vocal opposition campaign against him.
Welling received a unanimously favorable recommendation from the commission that evaluates appellate judges and justices, but was the subject of a small-scale opposition campaign that began in 2018. Welling, a 2017 Hickenlooper appointee, was one of three judges on a panel who dismissed the charges against a convicted serial child abuser. The judges found the trial court violated the defendant's right to a speedy trial, and the General Assembly mandated dismissal in such circumstances.
Justice for All, a political committee largely driven by Mesa County Commissioner-elect Janet Rowland, attempted to unseat Welling, but as of Nov. 2, the group had only $70 on hand. Voters retained Welling by a 71% to 29% margin.
In total, 41 county court judges, 58 district court judges, two Court of Appeals judges and two Supreme Court justices were on the ballot. With the exception of Denver County Court judges, the governor appoints each judge for a provisional term of approximately two years, after which they must stand for retention at intervals ranging from four to 10 years.
When the Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation published its retention narratives online in August, there were originally 104 judges reviewed. However, one judge subsequently withdrew their name from the ballot and opted to retire. Kent Wagner, the office's director, refused to identify the judge, explaining that because "the judge will no longer be in office at the end of the term, publishing the information would not be providing information to inform voter’s decisions which is our purpose."
Since the establishment of the judicial retention system in Colorado in 1988, performance commissions in each of the state's 22 judicial districts evaluated judges against a set of criteria and made recommendations advising voters whether to retain or not retain individual judges.
However, in 2017 the General Assembly modified the protocol. Beginning this year, performance commissions only notify voters whether a judge does or does not meet performance standards. The change was intended to make the work of the commissions less prescriptive.
As of 2018, voters have retained 99% of the 1,559 judges on the ballot. In the last election cycle, all judges who received favorable recommendations kept their seats, while voters rejected those who did not.
