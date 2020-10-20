The Unity Party's presidential nominee on Tuesday formally disavowed the minor party's standard-bearer in Colorado's 6th Congressional District after learning the candidate had accused the Democratic incumbent of "playing God," among other charges in a lawsuit that asked the court to order a televised debate and sought $2 million in damages.

"This person has wasted our time along with everyone else’s," said Bill Hammons, the Unity Party's co-founder and national chairman, in a statement distancing the centrist party from Jaimie Kulikowski, whose lawsuit against U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was dismissed last week by a federal judge.

Kulikowski, a supporter of President Donald Trump, challenged Crow in the Democratic primary earlier this year but won the smaller party's nomination in April after Hammons invited candidates who failed to win major-party nominations to run on the Unity ticket.

She's one of three candidates — also including a Republican and a Libertarian — running against Crow, an Aurora attorney and Army Ranger veteran seeking his second term in the suburban district.

Colorado Politics reported Monday that U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore dismissed Kulikowski's complaint on Oct. 15 for failure to state a claim against Crow, despite Kulikowski accusing Crow of having "stolen" the valor and congressional seat that was rightfully hers.

In her original complaint, filed in July, Kulikowski also accused Crow of being "insubordinate" and "playing God" by encouraging people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Let me state categorically that this person’s B.S. lawsuit defaming a recipient of the Bronze Star and wasting the time of our legal system in the middle of a resurging Pandemic is unacceptable and does not represent the values of the Unity Party of America," Hammons said.

"I hereby establish the 12th Commandment, that ‘No Uniter shall speak ill of any fellow Uniter,’ but rest assured this person is no Uniter," Hammons added, using the nickname for party members established in an online poll.

He offered apologies to Crow and the federal judges who heard Kulikowski's lawsuit.

Kulikowski didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Unity Party became one of Colorado's official minor political parties in 2017 after gaining its 1,000th member, joining the Libertarians, the Greens and the American Constitution Party. At last count, it had 2,432 active, registered members in the state, and Hammons said its numbers lately "have gone vertical." The party is active in 42 states, he said.