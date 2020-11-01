Social media told the story of a rolling campaign across the Denver metro region Sunday for President Donald Trump called the "MAGA Drag the Interstate" by organizers.
Thousands from across the Front Range gathered Sunday at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, the gathering place for other similar causes, including protesting the governor's COVID-19 restrictions.
Twitter lit up with reports of hundreds of cars, trucks and SUVS clogging Interstate 25 touting Trump flags, American flags and "Don’t Tread on Me" banners.
The route from Morrison included traffic eastbound on C-470 to I-25, north to Interstate 70 and west back to Golden to the Dirty Dogs Roadhouse on West Colfax Avenue, 9News reported.
Democrats held events online as the campaign for Gov. John Hickenlooper on Sunday touted the number of Zoom events he's held with political celebrities and Coloradans invited on.
The Trump Colorado event was similar to others for the president across the country. Sunday in New York and New Jersey, Trump supporters halted traffic on two major highways.
In Texas on Friday, Democrats called off three events because a campaign bus was circled and jeered by Trump supporters called the Trump Train, creating what's being investigated by the FBI as intimidation and creating a dangerous traffic situation.
On Saturday, the president tweeted, "I LOVE TEXAS!"
Trump defended the Texas drivers on Twitter on Sunday night, tweeting, “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”
Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sunday answered a reporter's question about the caravans and the situation in Texas.
"We've never had anything like this," he said. "At least, we've never had a president who thinks it's a good thing," he said.
