The reporters and editors of Colorado Politics, the Colorado Springs Gazette and the Denver Gazette kept their trained eyes on the field as Election Night turned into judgment day for politicians and causes on the 2020 ballot.

Find a heatmap of the county-by-county vote for president and U.S. Senate, as well as tables on all the races that Colorado Politics covered on election night.

COMPARE: Heat map of the 2016 Colorado vote for president

LINK TO STORY:

COMPARE: Heat map of the 2014 Senate race between Cory Gardner and Mark Udall.

LINK TO STORY:

LINK TO STORY:

LINK TO STORY:

LINK TO STORY:

LINK TO STORY:

LINK TO STORIES:

LINK TO STORIES:

LINK TO STORY:

LINK TO STORY:

LINK TO STORY:

OTHER COVERAGE: