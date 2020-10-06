Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, John Hickenlooper, face off Tuesday night in a televised debate that will only broadcast dubbed in Spanish — a first for a Colorado Senate race.

The hour-long debate was taped Sunday and is set to air at 4 p.m. on Telemundo's network of stations in Colorado and stream live online. It was conducted in English, and the candidates' remarks have been translated into Spanish, with their original answers still audible.

It's the candidates' second debate, following an hour-long forum Friday in Pueblo that streamed online.

The initial meeting in the high-stakes race featured a pugnacious Gardner who stayed on the attack over his opponents ethics issues and policy proposals, while Hickenlooper mostly talked about the incumbent's votes to overturn the Affordable Care Act and loyalty to President Donald Trump.

The next debate will be televised live at 5 p.m. Friday on Denver7 and is co-sponsored by The Denver Post. The finale, co-sponsored by Colorado Politics, is set to air live at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 on 9News and smaller stations around the state.

Ballots start going out to Colorado voters Friday and are due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

U.S. Senate candidates in other states have held debates that were only broadcast dubbed in Spanish in recent years, including Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and his Democratic opponent, David Alameel, in Texas in 2014.

That same year, Colorado was home to the first-ever congressional debate conducted entirely in Spanish between two non-Latino candidates, when then-U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, an Aurora Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Andrew Romanoff, squared off in Univision's Denver studios.