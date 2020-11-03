Election 2020 Hickenlooper Gardner 4th debate

Democratic former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, left, and Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner spar in the 9News/Colorado Politics U.S. Senate debate in Fort Collins on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

 (courtesy 9News via YouTube)

Here is a roundup of Colorado Politics coverage of the U.S. Senate race since the slate was set at the June 30 primary:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.