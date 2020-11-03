ELECTION 2020 | Take a look back at Colorado Politics' coverage of the Senate race Colorado Politics Nov 3, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Democratic former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, left, and Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner spar in the 9News/Colorado Politics U.S. Senate debate in Fort Collins on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (courtesy 9News via YouTube)

Here is a roundup of Colorado Politics coverage of the U.S. Senate race since the slate was set at the June 30 primary:

2020-election PRIMARY 2020 | Primary voters pick Hickenlooper to take on Republican Cory Gardner in Colorado Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election PRIMARY 2020 | Gardner sizes up his run against Hickenlooper Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics

2020-election Poll shows Hickenlooper leading Gardner by double digits in Colorado Senate race Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election TRAIL MIX | Brace yourself: Attack ads are already muddying up the Senate race Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election Gardner pulls in $3.6 million for 2nd quarter, keeps cash advantage over Hickenlooper Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

News Hickenlooper agrees to 4 U.S. Senate debates in October, but only one is on Gardner's list Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election Club 20 officials hammer on Hick for snubbing West Slope debate Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics

2020-election Gardner campaign rebuffs charges he's hiding Trump ties from Colorado Facebook denizens Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election 'My Complete and Total Endorsement': Trump heaps praise on Gardner Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

News Ethics commission releases final report on Hickenlooper complaints Marianne Goodland, Colorado Politics

2020-election ELECTION 2020 OVERVIEW | Hick-Gardner Senate race dominates home stretch in Colorado Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election TRAIL MIX | The parallels between 2014 and 2020 abound Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election Gardner says he will 'vote to confirm' qualified Supreme Court nominee Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election Gardner uses Hickenlooper's 'shower' ad to attack rival for running a negative ad Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election Hickenlooper ad blasts Gardner for moving with 'lightning speed' to replace Ginsburg Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election ELECTION 2020 | Gardner and Hickenlooper break down the 'wall of words' during Pueblo debate Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics

2020-election VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Gardner, Hickenlooper offer clear contrasts on pressing issues Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election ELECTION 2020 | Hickenlooper, Gardner square off in US Senate debate aired in Spanish Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election ELECTION 2020 | Hickenlooper demolishes Colorado fundraising record with $22.6 million haul Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election Colorado Politics/9News poll shows Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 9 points in US Senate race Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election ELECTION 2020 | Six takeaways from Colorado's US Senate debate between Gardner, Hickenlooper Ernest Luning, Colorado Politics

2020-election ELECTION 2020 | In Gardner vs. Hickenlooper final debate, candidates keep swinging Joey Bunch, Colorado Politics

2020-election Gardner, Hickenlooper talk transportation, education, COVID-19 relief at Denver Metro Chamber forum Marianne Goodland, Colorado Politics 