President Donald Trump heaped praise on Republican congressional candidate Lauren Boebert during a remote "tele-rally" held by her campaign Tuesday.

Boebert, the Rifle restaurant owner and first-time candidate, is facing Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District after defeating five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in June's Republican primary.

Speaking by phone from the Oval Office, Trump urged those on the line to help elect Boebert, who won the president's endorsement this summer. Boebert's campaign said "thousands" were on the call.

"Lauren Boebert for Congress — we have to get her in, she’s incredible, she’s a fighter who knows how to win," Trump said, adding, "She’s taken our country by storm — she’s taken me by storm."

Trump, who won the largely rural, Western Slope-based district by 12 percentage points in 2016, called Boebert "a political outsider" who "never intended to become a politician" during the roughly four minutes he spent on the call.

"She’ll never forget our values, she’ll never bow down to the establishment in Congress," he said.

Trump called Mitsch Bush, a former state lawmaker and county commissioner, "bad news" and said the Democrat was "very, very close with Nancy Pelosi."

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm of the House Democrats, has thrown its weight behind Mitsch Bush, including spending heavily on TV ads that detail some of Boebert's scrapes with the law.

According to internal polls released by the DCCC and Mitsch Bush's campaign, the race is neck-and-neck.

Trump also brought up Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who is facing a challenge by Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

"Cory Gardner’s doing a fantastic job," Trump said. "He’s in there really pitching. He’s a great senator. What he’s does with us for the environment in Colorado has been incredible."

The president concluded the call with more plaudits for Boebert.

"We need Lauren Boebert in Congress," he said. "She’s an incredible person, a unique person, a fighter like you’ve never seen before. She’ll be fighting for our police, our safety, our jobs, our borders, and our God-given rights to bear arms. We need the Second Amendment, it’s under siege."

In a statement released Wednesday, Boebert called it "an incredible honor" to have the support of Trump and his administration.

"For me, this race is about freedom and prosperity versus socialism and more government control. I'm proud to be on the side of freedom and look forward to joining President Trump in D.C. to help drain the swamp and take back our country from these far-left socialists," she said.