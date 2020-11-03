As more votes are counted as each minute passes, many of the regional transportation races have kept the same results, including incumbent Kate Williams who leads the District A race by nearly 20%.
Williams was elected to represent District A in 2016, which covers downtown Denver, Capitol Hill, Cherry Creek, Glendale and Lowry; all areas where residents rely heavily on public transportation.
She was opposed by Kyle Bradell who received 14.56% and Tim Nelson who received 32.84% of votes as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
RTD Board of Directors is made up of 15 members that creates policy and sets strategic direction for the transportation agency.
Elections of the RTD directors are staggered as eight seats are up in one general election and seven the next, according to RTD’s website.
Seven of the 15 members were up for reelection entering Tuesday, but only three of the races in District’s A, G and H had challengers.
Challenger Julien Bouquet currently leads the race for the regional transportation director for District G over incumbent Ken Mihalik by 7%.
District G covers areas in the south eastern portion of the metro including parts of Aurora, Foxfield and Parker. He was opposed by Julien Bouquet.
Incumbent Doug Tisdale oversees District H, which represents the south central part of the metro including Centennial, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch and portions of Littleton.
Although votes are still coming in, election officials show that Tisadle has received at least 41.84% of the votes and is currently leading Regan Byrd by 9%.
Roger Edwards also opposed Tisdale and received 25.96% of the votes.
