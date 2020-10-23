The group pushing for a big hike on nicotine products on the ballots won a moral victory Friday, when the Secretary of State's Office said opponents might not be properly including required disclaimers in their ads, including billboards.
Anna Jo Haynes with the Yes on EE filed the complaint against the committee called No on EE – A Bad Deal for Colorado.
Proposition EE would place a minimum price on a pack of cigarettes, $7, and tax nicotine vaping products for the first time to raise money universal preschool and other education programs.
The complaint now goes to "additional review" by the office or to a hearing officer, which could result in dismissal or fines.
"The Division initially determines that Complainant alleges sufficient facts to support a factual and legal basis for the Complaint. Complainant alleges that Respondent failed to include required disclaimer statements on television and radio advertisements, billboards, campaign literature, and their campaign website," states the review by Luis Lipchak, the Secretary of State's campaign finance enforcement manager.
No on EE spokeswoman Michelle Lyng said the campaign contacted the Secretary of State's Office as soon as it was made aware of the error.
"We just received the determination yesterday," she said. "All TV and radio ads have been fixed. We added the registered agent to all door hangers and collateral and have cured all electronic billboards. And we’re working on everything else."
She returned fire on the proponents, characterizing the complaint as a campaign tactic, "one of the worst examples of gaslighting voters that I’ve ever seen."
Lyng reiterated the No campaign's theme, "Via a backroom deal, the Yes on Proposition EE supporters made an unholy alliance with the largest tobacco company in the world and are accusing us of being Big Tobacco. It’s laughable. Even worse, the deal they struck with Big Tobacco means that a hybrid of vaping products and cigarettes actually gets a tax break under this proposition."
On Oct. 15 Liggett Group, which had put more than $3.5 million into fighting Proposition EE, filed a lawsuit in federal court against the state, alleging that the General Assembly's legislation calling for higher minimum prices on certain kinds of cigarettes was unconstitutional.
The suit claims lawmakers made a "backroom deal" with Phillip Morris (aka Altria) to holster its opposition on Proposition EE. Altria spent $12.4 million in 2016 to defeat Amendment 72, 53% to 47%.
The Yes on EE campaign said Friday the Secretary of State's Office penalties for the disclaimer violations must be at least $165,000.
“This isn’t some neighborhood group that couldn’t afford a campaign lawyer and accidentally made a mistake. This is the tobacco industry, flouting Colorado campaign finance laws and continuing to violate them even after their illegal conduct has come to light,” Mark Grueskin, a noted attorney for Democrats and the lawyer for the Yes on EE campaign.
“The Secretary of State’s office was generous in finding that these violations ‘may be’ curable, but how will this campaign go back and give full and accurate information to the tens of thousands of voters who have already received campaign messages that plainly fall outside of the law? There is no real way to ‘cure’ the industry’s lack of transparency, and there’s no excuse for its pattern of behavior. For once, it would be great if the tobacco industry accepted responsibility and paid the significant financial penalties it’s incurred due to its deliberate conduct.”
Besides billboards, the complaint says the opposition campaign has paid for stickers put on cigarette packages that forced advertising on consumers, "among other ongoing violations."
This article has been updated with comment from the No on EE campaign.
