In the Senate, 18 seats are up for election. Here are the open seats and who currently holds them. Senators are term-limited unless otherwise noted.
- Senate District 17 (Boulder), Democratic Sen. Mike Foote of Lafayette, who was appointed to the seat in 2019, chose not to stand for election.
- Senate District 10 (El Paso), Republican Sen. Owen Hill, Colorado Springs
- Senate District 23 (Larimer & Weld counties), Republican Sen. Vicki Marble, Fort Collins
- Senate District 27 (Arapahoe), Republican Sen. Jack Tate, Centennial
- Senate District 28 (Arapahoe), Democratic Sen. Nancy Todd, Aurora
