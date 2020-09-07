In the House, all 65 seats are up for election, but 13 seats are open due to term-limits or when incumbent House members decided to run for the Senate. Of the open seats, Republicans will defend six, Democrats, seven. Virtually all are safe seats for their respective parties.
(Reps are term-limited unless otherwise noted)
- House District 13 (Democratic Rep. KC Becker, Boulder)
- House District 49 (Republican Rep. Perry Buck, Windsor)
- House District 40 (Democratic Rep. Janet Buckner, Aurora, who is running for the Senate)
- House District 7 (Democratic Rep. James Coleman, Denver, running for the Senate)
- House District 48 (Republican Rep. Stephen Humphrey, Ault)
- House District 12 (Democratic Rep. Sonja Jaquez Lewis, Boulder County, running for the Senate)
- House District 29 (Democratic Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp)
- House District 21 (Republican Rep. Lois Landgraf, Colorado Springs)
- House District 16 (Republican Rep. Larry Liston, Colorado Springs, running for the Senate)
- House District 41 (Democratic Rep. Jovan Melton, Aurora)
- House District 63 (Republican Rep. Lois Saine, Dacono)
- House District 11 (Democratic Rep. Jonathan Singer, Longmont)
- House District 60 (Republican Rep. Jim Wilson, Salida)
