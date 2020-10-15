Colorado voters are returning an avalanche of ballots at a head-spinning pace, shattering records set in previous all-mail elections, according to county clerks and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

In the first few days of returns, more than 300,000 ballots have been received by election officials, nearly 24 times the number received at the same point on the last presidential election calendar, when just over 12,000 ballots had made it back, Griswold said Thursday.

So far, Colorado Democrats are returning ballots at more than twice the rate of Republicans, and unaffiliated voters are also outpacing GOP voters.

Ballots started going in the mail to Colorado's roughly 4 million voters on Friday.

According to figures compiled by Louisville-based Republican polling firm Magellan Strategies, 138,804 Democrats had submitted their ballots through Wednesday morning, followed by 100,442 unaffiliated voters and 57,539 Republicans.

"While there is no reason right now to suspect that Republican turnout will be depressed, with every day that goes by that this trend continues it will be worrisome for Republican candidates," said Magellan's Ryan Winger.

Winger noted that the high rate of return by unaffiliated voters — who are typically less engaged in the political process — is unusual compared to previous cycles but matches the pattern set in the 2018 midterm election.

"Colorado’s unaffiliated voters are engaging and showing up to vote and make their voice heard," he said.

"Obviously the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with diametrically opposed rhetoric coming from Democrats and Republicans on voting by mail, is having some effect on these numbers as ballots come in. Democrats are proud to vote by mail, to show President Trump in their own small way that mail ballots are safe, secure and effective. Republicans may be waiting to cast their vote in person. Time will tell."

The number of Coloradans who have voted in person at their clerks' offices is so far minuscule compared to those who have put their ballots in the mail or returned their ballots to the more than 300 secure drop boxes set up around the state.

Through Wednesday, officials reported just 252 in-person votes had been cast, with 102 from Republicans, 76 from unaffiliated voters, 72 from Democrats and two from members of minor parties, according to figures compiled by the U.S. Election Project.

Those numbers could pick up considerably starting next week, when voter service and polling centers start to open, though the vast majority of Colorado voters have voted using mail ballots in recent elections.

Voters can update their registration, check out sample ballots, determine whether to expect a mail ballot and find places to vote in person or where to drop off ballots at www.govotecolorado.com.

Ballots must be returned to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Colorado residents can register to vote through Election Day but will only receive a mail ballot if they register by Oct. 26.