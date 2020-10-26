An internal poll released Monday by the House Democrats' national campaign committee shows Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush holding a slim lead over Republican Lauren Boebert in the race for the open seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

The survey, conducted for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee by its own DCCC Analytics operation, found Mitsch Bush ahead of Boebert 44% to 43% among likely voters. Libertarian John Keil got 5%, Unity Party nominee Christopher "Critter" Milton got 2%, and 6% said they were undecided. The poll's margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.4%.

The congressional race in the Western Slope-based 3rd CD rocketed to prominence this summer when Boebert, a gun-rights activist and first-time candidate, defeated five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary. She's running against Mitsch Bush, the former state lawmaker and county commissioner from Steamboat Springs, who lost to Tipton by about 8 percentage points two years ago.

The Democrats' poll also shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden nearly neck-and-neck in the district, with Trump leading Biden 46% to 45% with 8% undecided. Trump won the Republican-leaning district by 12 percentage points in 2016.

An earlier poll commissioned by the DCCC and an internal poll released in August by the Mitsch Bush campaign found roughly identical results in both races. No other poll results for the race have been made public.

Boebert's spokeswoman declined to comment on the DCCC's new poll but released a statement about get-out-the-vote efforts.

“The Democrats clearly have taken the lead in early voting, which is why Lauren Boebert is encouraging everyone she meets with to turn their ballots in now and make sure their support for freedom and prosperity is heard loud and clear in this election,” said Laura Carno, the campaign's communications director.

Bob Salara, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, declined to comment on the poll's findings but offered a statement to Colorado Politics: “Lauren Boebert is going to be elected to Congress next week."

Dave Wasserman, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report's editor for House races, dismissed the poll in a tweet, calling it "Data worth disregarding, in my book: purported 'analytics department' internals from DCCC/NRCC, orgs which exist to hype their party’s candidates."

Added Wasserman: "If you’re a candidate up one in this type of 'poll'...you’re probably losing."

After Boebert won the primary in late June, the Cook Political Report moved the seat's rating from "Solid Republican" to "Likely Republican," and later changed the rating again to "Lean Republican," suggesting the Democratic challenger's chances have increased.

The polling firm conducted 491 interviews with likely general election voters in the district from Oct. 19-20, using live callers to reach voters with cell phones and an automated survey for those with landlines. A DCCC spokeswoman declined to release sample demographics or the poll's cross-tabs but said the poll's partisan distribution reflects the district's.