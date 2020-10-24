The Lincoln Project, a super PAC run by anti-Trump former GOP operatives, released a video Saturday targeting U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner over the Colorado Republican's alignment with President Donald Trump.

The online ad features footage of Gardner agreeing when asked if he thinks Trump "is a moral and ethical man" during a 9News-Colorado Politics debate between Gardner and former Gov. John Hickenlooper, his Democratic challenger.

"People ask us if we'd do an attack ad against Cory Gardner," the announcer says in the ad. "We were thinking about it, and then he wrote the script for us."

The ad repeats Gardner saying "yes" after 9News anchor Kyle Clark asks him to weigh in on Trump's morals and ethics.

“Cory Gardner is an embarrassment to Colorado,” said Reed Galen, a former Republican strategist and a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, in a statement. “His votes agree with Trump nearly 90% of the time. It’s clear the man can’t think for himself, which may explain why he thinks Trump is moral and ethical. That, or, he doesn’t know what those words mean.”

Clark asked Hickenlooper the same question, but the Democrat answered, "No."

Democrats have been linking Gardner to Trump throughout the campaign, regularly featuring footage of Trump saying Gardner has been "with us 100%" at a February rally in Colorado Springs.

In a release, the Lincoln Project noted that Gardner "paused for only a brief moment" before answering the question during the debate, adding that it was "surely long enough" to consider the hundreds of children who appear to have been permanently separated from their children at the border, the nation's 222,000 COVID-19 deaths, Trump's dismissal of Americans who serve in the military and "the dozens of women he’s sexually harassed in one way or another."

A spokeswoman for the Gardner campaign didn't respond to a request for comment.

The Lincoln Project said it's dedicated to defeating Trump and "his enablers as well, which is bad news for a lackey like Gardner."

Earlier this year, the group released a video attacking Gardner as "just another Trump servant."

Critics say the group, which was featured in a recent episode of CBS's "60 Minutes," has been funneling money raised from Democratic donors to its founders' firms.

On Friday, the group got in a legal dust-up with Trump's daughter, White House advisor Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, over a billboard in New York's Times Square linking the couple to pandemic casualties.