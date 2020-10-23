The Biden for President "Soul of a Nation" bus tour is making its way through Colorado as voters return mail ballots, with stops planned Friday in the Denver area and Saturday in Southern Colorado, the campaign said.
Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who vied with Biden last year for the presidential nomination, is scheduled to join the tour Saturday, starting with an event in Aurora at the local Democratic Party headquarters and wrapping up in Pueblo with a car rally at the state fairgrounds.
At most of the bus tour's stops, local elected Democrats and candidates are handing out yard signs, T-shirts other campaign paraphernalia while visiting with voters.
The big blue touring bus emblazoned with the Biden-Harris campaign logo spent Thursday and early Friday in Western Colorado, making stops in Durango, Grand Junction, Silverthorne and Vail.
The Democrats' in-person campaign activity has increased in recent weeks after spending most of the last seven months campaigning remotely and online, due to pandemic restrictions. The campaign said social distancing and face masks will be required at events surrounding the bus tour.
Friday afternoon, the bus is scheduled to stop at 5:30 p.m. in Wheat Ridge at the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 union hall, 7760 W. 38th Ave. State Sen. Jessie Danielson and state Rep. Monica Duran, both Wheat Ridge Democrats, will be on hand, along with Kim Cordova, the local UCFW's president. Those who want to attend can sign up here.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Castro will join U.S Rep. Jason Crow and state Sen. Rhonda Fields, both Aurora Democrats, and state party chair Morgan Carroll at the Arapahoe County Democratic Party office, 10730 E. Bethany Drive. RSVP for the event here.
The bus next appears at a drive-in rally at the state fairgrounds in Pueblo, where Castro will speak along with U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper, Senate President Leroy Garcia, state Reps. Daneya Esgar, Bri Buentello, and Donald Valdez, and Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar. It takes place at the state fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., with doors open at 3:30 p.m and the speaking program starting at 4:30 p.m. The campaign is asking attendees to sign up to attend here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.