Former Gov. John Hickenlooper leads U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner by 10 percentage points among likely voters in new polling released Tuesday as Colorado voters begin to return mail ballots.
The survey, conducted Oct. 9-11 by Morning Consult, found the Democratic challenger ahead of the Republican incumbent 50% to 40%, with 3% picking another candidate and 6% undecided.
Hickenlooper is up 21 percentage points with self-identified independent voters — the largest share of Colorado's electorate — and leads Gardner by 30 percentage points among voters who say they hold moderate views, the polling showed.
The firm conducted interviews with 837 likely voters from Oct. 2-11. The new survey's overall margin of error is plus-or-minus 3.38 percentage points, the pollsters said.
A Colorado Politics/9News poll released Thursday showed Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 9 percentage points with a slightly larger share of undecided voters.
The Colorado race, which could determine the balance of power in the Senate after the Nov. 3 election, is virtually unchanged from a Morning Consult poll conducted two months ago. In the survey released in August, Gardner, ranked as the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this fall, trailed Hickenlooper by 9 percentage points.
The two candidates meet for their final debate at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in Fort Collins, sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics and other media outlets. The hour-long debate will be broadcast live statewide and streamed on the Colorado Politics site.
Ballots started going out to Colorado voters Friday and are due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.