Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Hickenlooper plans to report raising $22.6 million in the just-completed third quarter, smashing all previous fundraising records for Colorado campaigns for any office.
The former two-term governor, who is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term in one of this year's most contested Senate races, had $7.2 million on hand at the end of the quarter ending Sept. 30, his campaign said Wednesday.
"Coloradans from every corner of our state are fired up and ready to flip this seat because they are fed up with Cory Gardner’s lockstep support of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell," Hickenlooper said in as statement.
"With the generous backing of this grassroots army we’re going to bring change to a broken Washington and get to work getting our country out of this crisis.”
Gardner hasn't released his third-quarter fundraising totals. A spokeswoman for his campaign declined to comment on Hickenlooper's reported haul.
Full reports are due to the Federal Election Commission by Oct. 15.
Including the new totals, Hickenlooper appears to have taken in around $32.7 million since launching his campaign 14 months ago, after ending his lagging White House bid. Through the previous quarter ending June 30, Gardner reported raising almost $17 million and had $10.6 million on hand.
Hickenlooper's campaign didn't release details about spending for the quarter but said the average contribution for the period was $15 and that 97% of donations were for under $200.
It's hard to over-state the magnitude of Hickenlooper's most recent haul. The Democrats' receipts amount to more than four times the old quarterly record for a Colorado race — a record set by Hickenlooper in the previous quarter, when he posed $5.2 million in contributions.
Hickenlooper's $22.6 million in contributions total more than Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and his Republican challenger, Darryl Glenn, raised — combined — for the entire 2016 Colorado Senate race.
Hickenlooper's campaign said last week's Hick-a-Palooza virtual concert, which featured Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthew and Nathaniel Rateliff, raised just shy of $219,000. The campaign reports donors for the period include 15,000 teachers, 5,000 scientists, 21 3D artists, 12 dishwashers and one cat model.
Hickenlooper doesn't take contributions from corporate political action committees, but in the previous quarter, his campaign accepted funds from congressional leadership committees, which do take donations from corporate PACs.
