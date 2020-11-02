Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper leads Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner by 11 points with just days to go before ballots are due in an election that will determine which party controls the Sense, a poll released Sunday by a group of Colorado-based, Democratic-aligned firms showed.

The poll of likely voters also showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president, polling 12 points ahead of President Donald Trump, who lost the state to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 5 points in 2016.

The Keating-OnSight-Melanson survey also found voters ready to reject Proposition 115, a ballot measure that would prohibit abortions past 22 weeks gestation, with 56% saying they opposed the measure and 38% saying they supported it. An additional 2% said they didn't vote on the question and 4% said they were unsure.

Colorado voters are nearly evenly divided over whether the number of Supreme Court justices should be increased following Justice Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation last week, making for a 6-3 conservative advantage on the high court.

The proposal floated by some Democrats to add justices to the court — derided by Republicans as "court-packing" — had the support of 48% of respondents, while 52% said the number should not be increased.

The online poll surveyed 502 Colorado voters Oct. 29-Nov 1 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

Hickenlooper is ahead of Gardner 53% to 42% with 2% saying they prefer another candidate and 3% undecided. Biden leads Trump 53% to 41%, with 4% picking another candidate and just 2% undecided.

The poll was conducted roughly three weeks after Colorado voters began returning mail ballots in record numbers. On Sunday — the last of four days the poll was in the field — the Secretary of State's Office reported that more than 2.4 million ballots had been received by county clerks, nearly 84% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Hickenlooper outstrips Gardner among suburban women, leading the traditional swing bloc of Colorado voters by 32 points, 62% to 30%, the poll found.

Biden carries the group by an even wider margin, outperforming Trump with suburban women by 40 points, 65% to 25%.

Biden is also polling 24 points ahead among unaffiliated voters, 55% to 31%. Hickenlooper leads with the crucial segment of the state's electorate by 18 points, 54% to 36%.

Biden dominates Trump in the crucial suburban counties surrounding Denver, where he's polling 23 points ahead.

The poll's results in the Senate and presidential races are similar to a bevy of polls released in recent months, including a KOM poll conducted in early October that showed Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 10 points and Biden leading Trump by 15 points, with a slightly higher number of undecided voters.

The results in the Senate race are nearly the same as a KOM poll conducted by the same firms a year ago, when Hickenlooper led Gardner by 11 points, 53% to 42%.

Just before the 2016 election, the KOM Colorado Poll accurately predicted Clinton's 5-point win in Colorado. The KOM poll released just before the 2018 election showed Democrat Jared Polis leading Republican Walker Stapleton by 8 points in the gubernatorial race. Polis won by 10.6 points.