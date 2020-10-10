Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is one of 14 Black mayors appearing in a new national TV and digital ad campaign launched Saturday by Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

The ads feature quick cuts between the mayors, each saying a word or phrase urging Black men and women to turn out to vote for Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, the first Black woman nominated on a national ticket.

In a 30-second spot, Hancock, a Democrat serving his third term, addresses Black men, along with the mayors of Houston; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbia, S.C.; Richmond, Va.; Stockton, Calif.; and St. Paul, Minn.

"Fellas, brothers, we’ve heard our sisters, our mothers, our wives and daughters cry out for equality all across this country. And now it’s our turn, our responsibility, to take our power back," the series of male mayors say.

They add: "Black women vote more than Black men, and it’s time we change that. Don’t give your power away."

In another 30-second ad, seven Black female mayors say African American women have "always been on the front lines for social justice" and urge viewers to "use our power, our right, our responsibility" to organize, run for office and vote.

A minute-long version of the ad joins the two shorter ads together. The Biden campaign said it will air nationally on TV, radio and digital outlets.

The two shorter ads are set to run on the same platforms and will also be targeted to African American voters in more than a dozen battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.